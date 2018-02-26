Why is it taking time to bring Sridevi’s body back to India from Dubai: All the details

Actor Sridevi’s mortal remains will be flown back to India from Dubai on Monday afternoon, her family said in a statement. Sridevi’s body could not be repatriated on Sunday as the final investigation reports from Dubai Police were not ready last evening. Reliance Communications (RCom) chairman Anil Ambani has reportedly offered to fly her remains back home in his private jet. There are still a lot of formalities left before the body is brought back to India.

Her autopsy was completed in Dubai on Sunday night and the forensic department will now hand over the body. After this, it will be taken to Muhaisna for embalming. The process takes about 90 minutes, according to Khaleej Times. A death certificate will then be issued by the police department. Indian consulate in Dubai will have to cancel her passport after which the immigration department to complete administrative procedures before the family could proceed and public prosecutor to give permission to hand over the body.

It was only after these formalities that the body will be flown back to India on a chartered flight with Boney Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor also on board.

Sridevi, 54, wife of producer Boney Kapoor, died late Saturday night reportedly due to a cardiac arrest in Dubai’s Jumeirah Emirates Towers. The body will be ready for repatriation by 1 to 2pm, Dubai time, Khaleej Times reported.

Indian Ambassador to the UAE Navdeep Singh Suri and Consul General of India in Dubai Vipul, Indian Consulate representatives were coordinating with Dubai Police and other authorities concerned. However, the procedures to send her body to India could not be completed yesterday before office hours in local departments here.

The Kapoor family in a statement issued last night said that her body will arrive in India today.