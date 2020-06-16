Starry plans: movies, popcorn and lots of bliss!

bollywood

When India was locked down around March-end, everything came to a standstill in an instant. Cinema halls, too, were no different. Now, although the country has got into the ‘unlock’ mode, movie theatres are yet to be given a green signal. Industry insiders, though, believe that the permissions to reopen theatres may come in soon, and that they will come back to life by mid-July.

Theatres may still be some time away from reopening their doors, but a few Bollywood stars just can’t wait to watch a movie at a cinema hall “when things get back to normal”. For starters, besides meeting his friends and family, what’s also on Arjun Kapoor’s wishlist is watching a film in a theatre.

“Honestly, it would be such a great feeling catching a movie in a cinema hall, along with other people. We always took such things for granted but now, it seems like a special privilege,” says the actor, who also has his next film, co-starring Rakul Preet Singh, to complete.

Not just Kapoor, Kiara Advani also plans to “catch up with friends and her team members”, besides watching a film in a theatre. “I would really like to go to a movie hall, watch a nice film and enjoy my popcorn (laughs). I am sure it will make me really happy as that experience will be out of the world,” says Advani, who has films like Shershaah, Laxmmi Bomb and Indoo Ki Jawani lined up for release.

Even Rajkummar Rao wants to enjoy a film in a cinema hall when things are “normal”. “Yes, whenever possible, I would love to watch a film in a theatre. I am sure a lot of people have such plans on their mind, especially after being at home for so long. But let’s see how things pan out,” says Rao, who has films such as Roohi Afzana, Ludo and Chhalaang coming up.