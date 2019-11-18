Suhana Khan’s acting debut The Grey Part of Blue is out, fans say she has ‘magnetic screen presence’. Watch video

bollywood

If comments are anything to go by, fans of Shah Rukh Khan have been on a countdown for The Grey Part of Blue – the acting debut of his daughter Suhana Khan. The 10-minute short film has Suhana and Robin Gonella in its cast and has been directed by Theodore Gimeno.

Sharing the film on YouTube, the director wrote, “Incredibly happy to finally release The Grey Part of Blue. I am blessed to have worked along side the most amazing and talented set of people, throughout what has been the most incredible journey. What a year, and what an experience. I want to say thank you to all of you for the continued support, and now for watching and sharing your feelings on the short film. All of it, thank you, it means the world.”

The film is about a young couple taking a trip to the girl’s home for the first time while dealing with their relationship issues.

The fans, who were there to watch Suhana’s debut, started the flurry of comments. “The expression and the innocence in their eyes took my heart away. Suhana has make it extraordinary. Theodore gimeno, so nicely directed. The story of young college going couple. Omg can’t stop myself from praising this,” wrote one as another said, “I wish Suhana a great welcome into the world of films and entertainment. I hope she can go far and make a fantastic career like her father SRK did. All the best.”

Many congratulated both the leads, “There’s so much vulnerability in their eyes.. magnetic screen presence. I see great things for them!”

Suhana was earlier featured on Vogue India and the spread was heavily criticized as many felt that she is yet to achieve anything of significance. Suhana is at present studying filmmaking at the New York University.

In an interview to Hindustan Times, he has told his children that they need to finish their studies before joining the film industry. “Aryan is studying to be a filmmaker and a writer, while Suhana wants to be an actor. But even if he wants to be a filmmaker, he needs to study for another five to six years and not just the literal form of studying,” he had said.