Sumeet Vyas, Ekta Kaul channel Virat-Anushka in stunning wedding picture. See it here

We’ve already seen several photos and videos of actors Sumeet Vyas and Ekta Kaul’s wedding ceremony, which was held in Jammu on Saturday, but Sumeet has finally shared an official wedding portrait on his Instagram.

Much like the ones shared by Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli of their secret Italy wedding, and by Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas of their secret Mumbai roka ceremony, Sumeet and Ekta’s photo looks straight out of a fairytale.

Sumeet, who most recently appeared in Veere Di Wedding, can be seen in a cream-coloured sherwani while Ekta looks stunning in a maroon lehenga. They both look overjoyed at finally tying the knot after months of quietly dating. They’re holding each other’s hands tightly against a pink backdrop. “Couldn’t have been happier,” he wrote.

Dozens of pictures and videos of the wedding festivities were shared online on several fan accounts and the Instagram pages of their friends. Inside pictures and videos of their pre-wedding ceremonies - haldi, mehendi and sangeet functions - were also shared online previously.

Their quirky invitation card, which began with ‘Holy sh*t! Sh*t just got real!’ was also shared online by the card’s designer. Speaking about the card in an earlier interview, Sumeet had said, “It is a reflection of me. Actually, I did not want it to be regular, boring card with a lot of details but a quirky, yet simple one. Ekta ideated, the designers sent a few designs and we jointly decided to go ahead with this. Being the writer, I came up with the content.”

Speaking about how he asked Ekta for her hand in marriage, Sumeet told Times of India, “Ekta is a beautiful person. I decided to pop the question a few days ago and slipped a ring on her finger before she could change her mind. I am glad she loved it and has accepted my proposal. Unfortunately, I got the size of the ring wrong, which can be expected from a guy like me.”

First Published: Sep 17, 2018 09:13 IST