Inside pics from Sumeet Vyas, Ekta Kaul’s sangeet, mehendi and haldi functions before tonight’s wedding

Actors Sumeet Vyas and Ekta Kaul have kicked off their exciting wedding weekend. The endearing couple is all set to tie the knot in Jammu on Saturday but their wedding celebrations began on Friday with their mehendi and sangeet ceremonies. The Veere Di Wedding and Rab Se Sohna Isshq star’s family and friends all gathered to celebrate their upcoming nuptials and couldn’t stop sharing photos of the ceremonies on Instagram.

In one of the snaps, shared by their wedding photographer, Ekta looks absolutely gorgeous in her heavy lehenga choli as she strikes an unabashedly romantic pose with her handsome groom:

Loads more photos of the sangeet function have been shared online, including a video of the bride and groom dancing to Punjabi music, while mingling with her guests. Sumeet and Ekta’s sangeet sure looks like lots of fun:

Friends of the soon-to-be wife and husband also took to Instagram to share several fun snaps from the mehendi celebration, featuring fresh flowers everywhere. Television actor Malini Kapoor gave us plenty of behind-the-scenes looks at the colourful mehendi:

Sumeet and Ekta’s wedding guests also posted sweet moments from the intimate haldi ceremony on Saturday, that was all about the bride’s luminous glow and joyful face that wordlessly communicated the love and happiness she is feeling:

Sumeet Vyas and Ekta Kaul’s wedding comes nearly a month after their engagement, after quietly dating for months. Speaking about how he asked Ekta for her hand in marriage, Sumeet told Times of India, “Ekta is a beautiful person. I decided to pop the question a few days ago and slipped a ring on her finger before she could change her mind. I am glad she loved it and has accepted my proposal. Unfortunately, I got the size of the ring wrong, which can be expected from a guy like me.”



Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Sep 15, 2018 16:26 IST