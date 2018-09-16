Sumeet Vyas, Ekta Kaul are now married! See inside pics of wedding ceremony
Sep 16, 2018 09:59 IST
Actors Sumeet Vyas and Ekta Kaul tied the knot in a traditional ceremony in Jammu on Saturday. Pictures and videos of the wedding festivities have been shared online on several fan accounts and the Instagram pages of their friends.
Inside pictures and videos of their pre-wedding ceremonies - haldi, mehendi and sangeet functions - were also shared online previously.
In the new wedding pictures, we can see the bride and groom glowing in traditional Indian attire. Ekta wore a maroon lehenga which she paired up with double dupattas. Meanwhile, Sumeet wore a cream sherwani.
View this post on Instagram
Dulhe raja @sumeetvyas makes a rocking entry with the baratis 🎊🎊🎉🎉💃💃😍😍❤️❤️ . . @ektakaul11 . . #tellybeats #SumeetVyas #ektakaul #ektasumeet #sumeetekta #EktaSumeetWedding #Bollywood #sumeetektawedding #Ashuanky #terimerishaadi #permanentroommates #tripling #officialceogiri #chukyagiri #mereangnemein #veerediwedding #celebwedding #trending #webseries #internetsensation
View this post on Instagram
Dapper it is! A hearty congratulations to the newly weds @sumeetvyas and @ektakaul11 Xoxo Team PG #PuneetGupta #PGCouple #TeriMerishadi #sumeetektawedding #EktaSumeetWedding #sumeetvyas #EktaKaul #InvitationBox #InvitationDesigner #einvite #invitationtrends #weddinginspiration #Bollywoodweddings #bollywood #couplegoals #couple #bollywoodcouple #celebcouple
View this post on Instagram
It's time to pose 😍🤩 . . @ektakaul11 @sumeetvyas @malinikapoor @ajaysharma_act @kiyan.sharma . . #tellybeats #SumeetVyas #ektakaul #ektasumeet #sumeetekta #EktaSumeetWedding #Bollywood #sumeetektawedding #Ashuanky #terimerishaadi #permanentroommates #tripling #officialceogiri #chukyagiri #mereangnemein #veerediwedding #celebwedding #trending #webseries #internetsensation
Their quirky invitation card, which began with ‘Holy sh*t! Sh*t just got real!’ was also shared online by the card’s designer. Speaking about the card in an earlier interview, Sumeet had said, “It is a reflection of me. Actually, I did not want it to be regular, boring card with a lot of details but a quirky, yet simple one. Ekta ideated, the designers sent a few designs and we jointly decided to go ahead with this. Being the writer, I came up with the content.”
View this post on Instagram
If you are wondering chalkboard invitations are the new trend of the season, well, you are right! And guess who are the trendsetters? We are talking about a couple who have finally decided to change their status to 'Permanent Roomates'. @sumeetvyas and @ektakaul11 More power to you guys! ❤️ #PuneetGupta #PGCouple #PGBride #EktaKaul #SumeetVyas #CelebWedding #CelebrityCouple #WeddingBells #WeddingVibes #CoupleGoals #matchmadeinheaven #permanentroomates #veereydiwedding #TeriMerishaadi #EktaSumeetWedding#sumeetektawedding #Bollywoodweddings #soonmarried #onedaytogo #aboutlastnight #wedmegood #weddingbrigade #wedair #weddingsutra #pinkvilla #ndtv
Sumeet Vyas and Ekta Kaul’s wedding comes nearly a month after their engagement, after quietly dating for months. Speaking about how he asked Ekta for her hand in marriage, Sumeet told Times of India, “Ekta is a beautiful person. I decided to pop the question a few days ago and slipped a ring on her finger before she could change her mind. I am glad she loved it and has accepted my proposal. Unfortunately, I got the size of the ring wrong, which can be expected from a guy like me.”
First Published: Sep 16, 2018 09:52 IST