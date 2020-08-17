e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Sunny Leone has a swimming competition with daughter Nisha, shares fun video

Sunny Leone has a swimming competition with daughter Nisha, shares fun video

Sunny Leone and her family went for a swimming session at her friend’s place and the video proves they had a blast.

bollywood Updated: Aug 17, 2020 14:58 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Sunny Leone swimming with daughter Nisha and a friend.
Sunny Leone swimming with daughter Nisha and a friend.
         

Sunny Leone has shared a candid video on Instagram from her swimming session at her friend’s residence. In the video, the actor can be seen taking a dip with daughter Nisha in the pool.

Sharing the video on Instagram, she wrote, “Girls just wanna have fun!!! @nuria.contreras and our beauty Nisha Kaur!! More shenanigans tomorrow!! Thanks Nuria for always having us over!” The three ladies can be seen jumping into the pool together on a countdown. While Sunny is seen on left in a blue bikini, little Nisha is in a red costume and the actor’s friend is on the right.

 

Sunny is currently living at her Los Angeles home with husband Daniel Weber and three kids: Nisha, Noah and Asher. She often shares glimpses of her outings on Instagram. Sunny had wished her fans on August 15 with a picture from their latest beach outing. Sharing a picture with Daniel as they posed on the beachside, she wrote, “Happy Independence Day India! Beach time with @dirrty99.”

Hindustantimes

Sunny had also shared a picture from their Raksha Bandhan celebrations. She shared several pictures of Nisha tying a rakhi to her twin brothers Noah and Asher and also to her father, Daniel. Sunny had captioned the pictures, “Happy Raksha Bandhan to all our brothers and sisters out there! Love @dirrty99 Nisha, Asher and Noah and ME!”

 

Also read: Kareena Kapoor on one quality of hers that has rubbed off on Saif Ali Khan: ‘His emotional quotient has increased by 50%’

Sunny had also hosted a small party for Nisha last month. She had written in a special birthday note, “3yrs ago you chose us...us to be your mama & papa...to trust us to take care of you...to show us what real love is...the second I laid eyes on you, I knew you were my daughter. Today I look at you and I see a glimpse of the strong independent woman you will become. After this year I know you will have many questions but I will be there every step of the way while we figure it out together. I love you Nisha and Happy “Gotcha” Day. You are the light in our lives and the reason for all our joy everyday!!”

