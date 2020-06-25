Sunny Leone and family visit Lake Balboa, actor feels glad to keep kids ‘away from people’

bollywood

Sunny Leone and her family have been enjoying their time outdoors ever since they flew to Los Angeles last month. The actor has now shared a few pics from their latest outing to Lake Balboa.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, she wrote, “So much fun finding a new place to take the kids and keep them away from people :) @dirrty99 good job baby finding this place! Lake Balboa!”

The first picture shows Sunny posing for the camera on the lakeside while wearing a mask. There are also pictures of her three kids: Nisha, Noah and Asher, all with masks, walking around the lake and having a good time. The last picture shows Sunny and husband Daniel Weber enjoying a boat ride.

Her husband shared a few more pictures from the outing and captioned them, “Great afternoon at the lake - swans , ducks and boats with @sunnyleone.”

Sunny Leone and family at a friend’s pool.

Sunny and family had recently visited a friend’s place where they enjoyed swimming in a private pool. Before that, the actor had been regularly sharing pictures from her daughter’s horse-riding session, their playtime in the open area outside their house and their visit to a farm to collect their own veggies, and an animal park.

Sunny Leone and family at their Los Angeles home.

The family had flown to the US last month after spending almost two months in lockdown in India. Sharing the reason behind the decision, along with a picture of them sitting in their LA home, she wrote on Instagram in May, “In life when you have children your own priorities and well being takes the back seat. Both @dirrty99 and I had the opportunity to take our children where we felt they would be safer against this invisible killer “corona virus” Our home away from home and secret garden in Los Angeles. I know this is what my mother would have wanted me to do.”

