e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 23, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Sunny Leone is a proud mom as she shows off ‘little princess’ Nisha’s work of art. See pic here

Sunny Leone is a proud mom as she shows off ‘little princess’ Nisha’s work of art. See pic here

Actor Sunny Leone and her daughter spent some quality time together, working on a painting. The actor took to Instagram to show off the fruits of their labour.

bollywood Updated: Sep 23, 2020 17:10 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Sunny Leone poses with daughter Nisha and their painting.
Sunny Leone poses with daughter Nisha and their painting.
         

Actor Sunny Leone spent some quality time with daughter Nisha, and took to Instagram to share a picture of their arts and crafts session. Sunny and her family, including husband Daniel Weber and their twins, are in Los Angeles.

Sharing a picture of herself with Nisha, proudly displaying her artwork, Sunny wrote in her caption, “Working together as a team!! My little princess Nisha.” Her post has been ‘liked’ over half-a-million times.

 

The actor in a recent interview to Hindustan Times confessed that she misses India. “I want to come back so bad. India is my home, Los Angeles is just my vacation home. India is where my heart is,” she had said.

Her name was recently dragged into an argument between Kangana Ranaut and Urmila Matondkar. Kangana, who in an interview had called Urmila a ‘soft porn star’, defended her comments by saying that the industry had readily accepted Sunny, a former adult star, and that her words weren’t meant to be taken in a negative manner. She’d written in a tweet, “Liberal brigade once virtually lynched a renowned writer in to silence for saying people like Sunny Leone should not be our role models, Sunny is accepted by the industry and entire India as an artist, suddenly fake feminists equating being a porn star to something derogatory.”

Also read: Sunny Leone: It took a while but I was fortunate that people accepted me in Bollywood

Sunny had shared a cryptic social media post a couple of days later. “Catching up on world drama,” she’d written in the caption. But the second photo in her post was more telling. It read, “It’s funny how the people that know the least about you have the most to say.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Pakistan’s 39-yr-old NSA a key player in army’s Gilgit move that suits China
Pakistan’s 39-yr-old NSA a key player in army’s Gilgit move that suits China
Sushant case: NCB summons Deepika Padukone, 3 other actors
Sushant case: NCB summons Deepika Padukone, 3 other actors
Rajya Sabha adjourns sine die; second-shortest monsoon session so far
Rajya Sabha adjourns sine die; second-shortest monsoon session so far
Deputy CM Manish Sisodia hospitalised due to Covid-19
Deputy CM Manish Sisodia hospitalised due to Covid-19
Bharat Biotech inks deal with US varsity for Covid intranasal vaccine
Bharat Biotech inks deal with US varsity for Covid intranasal vaccine
‘No coercive action intended’: Delhi Assembly on summoning FB India head
‘No coercive action intended’: Delhi Assembly on summoning FB India head
China builds 11 structures in disputed area, triggers border row with Nepal: Report
China builds 11 structures in disputed area, triggers border row with Nepal: Report
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesParliament Monsoon Session LiveMumbai Rains LIVECovid-19IPLCovid-19 IndiaIPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In