Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari’s love song Waareya: Diljit Dosanjh, Fatima Sana Shaikh win hearts with their 90s style romance

Updated: Nov 05, 2020, 12:33 IST

The latest song from Diljit Dosanjh’s Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari is out and it is a nostalgic romantic number that is likely to tug at your heartstrings. Directed by Abhishek Sharma, the film also features Manoj Bajpayee and Fatima Sana Shaikh in lead roles.

Composed by Javed-Mohsin along with Kingshuk Chakravarty, the song also has Javed Mohsin singing. Vibhor Parashar and Palak Muchhal have also lent their voices for the song that has been penned down by Kunaal Vermaa. The video shows old school romance as Diljit and Fatima connect and romance over telephonic conversations.

Director Abhishek said in a press statement, “The highlight of the song is that it fills you with nostalgia, much like the film itself, transporting you back to simple times. Bubbling with fresh energy, the song is vivacious and exciting with a serene smoothness to it. Diljit and Fatima have effortless chemistry that shines through the song, making it stand out.”

Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari will be the first film in months to have a theatrical release. Speaking about it, Abhishek told Hindustan Times in an interview, “I’m just keeping my fingers crossed. Thankfully the reaction to the trailer and how positively the Censor Board, which is technically your first audience, reacted during the screening. We’ll also have OTT release and TV premiere. But more than anything else the theatrical response is what we’re looking forward to.”

Apart from Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari, Robert De Niro’s War With Grandpa will also hit theatres on November 13.

