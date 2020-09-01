Sushant Singh Rajput fell ill after he came to know of Disha Salian’s death, asked me to sleep in his room: Siddharth Pithani to CBI

Updated: Sep 01, 2020 18:34 IST

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput was very tense after he came to know about celebrity manager Disha Salian’s death and even fell ill, according to the actor’s flatmate Siddharth Pithani’s testimony to the Central Bureau of Investigation. Disha worked for a short period of time with Sushant. Both she and Sushant died by suicide in June.

Republic TV has accessed Siddharth’s statement to the investigating agency where he had spoken about Disha’s death. “When Sushant got to know about Disha’s death, he became unwell, after which he spoke to Uday, manager of a company called Cornerstone. This company sent Disha as Sushant’s celebrity manager when Shruti Modi had an injury. Sushant had become very tense after the news of Disha’s suicide on the 9th of June. Because of this tension, he asked me to sleep in his bedroom. He kept asking me for every single information about Disha’s death, I gave him every information,” the statement reads.

Earlier, in an interview to Zoom TV, Siddharth had said Sushant was in tears after he learnt of Disha’s death. “His sister was there to take of him that time. She fed him, gave him water. His sister came over the day Rhea left. The following day this incident happened, and that affected him so much. He fainted also. His sister and me were in the same room. We all saw how badly it affected him,” he had said.

Pithani was Rajput’s friend and was present at his residence on June 14, when the actor was found dead. He has told the CBI that Rajput and Chakraborty had a fight before she left the house on June 8. CBI, ED and NCB are investigating the actor’s death.