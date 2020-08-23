CBI calls Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend Siddharth Pithani, cook for questioning

india

Updated: Aug 23, 2020 11:28 IST

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend Siddharth Pithani was on Sunday spotted outside the guest house in Mumbai where Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials probing his death are staying, news agency ANI reported.

The late actor’s cook Neeraj Singh was also seen at the guest house for the third round of questioning by CBI officials, ANI reported.

Pithani and Singh’s questioning comes a day after a team of CBI officials and forensic experts visited Rajput’s Bandra home and reconstructed the sequence of events before he was found dead on June 14.

Pithani and Singh, who were present at the flat when Rajput was found dead, had also accompanied the CBI team that spent over five hours at the actor’s residence, people familiar with the development said.

The officials first went to the building’s terrace and then to the flat. They shot pictures and videos of the bedroom. An official quoted above said that the CBI was investigating whether suicide was possible at the spot.

Earlier in the day, CBI officials also met doctors at the Cooper Hospital who conducted Rajput’s autopsy.

Meanwhile, Neeraj Kumar Singh Bablu, a BJP legislator and Rajput’s cousin, said Pithani and the actor’s colleague Sandeep should “definitely” be arrested and interrogated by the CBI.

“CBI investigation is going in the right direction. We are hopeful that the guilty will be caught. Sidharth Pithani should be definitely arrested. When we went for the last rites of Sushant, we saw that there was no sadness apparent on Pithani’s face. I am suspicious of his activities. He used to be a colleague of Sushant,” Bablu said.

“Another colleague of Sushant, Sandeep also started giving clean chits to people on the media just ten days after my cousin’s death. He was acting like a gangster. I have confidence that CBI will investigate and come to a result in this case. My belief is that third degree is important to get the truth out in this case,” he added.

The central agency that took over the probe into the high-profile case on orders of the Supreme Court has so far recorded statements of Rajput’s house manager Samuel Miranda apart from his roommate and cook.

They have also collected documents from Mumbai police including forensic report, post mortem report, statements of more than 60 people that Mumbai police has recorded in the case, and other material evidence, a police official said.

(With agency inputs)