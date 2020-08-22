Sushant Singh Rajput’s housekeeper reveals what happened on night Rhea Chakraborty left actor’s home

bollywood

Updated: Aug 22, 2020 20:44 IST

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s housekeeper Neeraj Singh has given his statement to the police on what happened the night of June 8, when Rhea Chakraborty left the actor’s home. A copy of Neeraj’s statement was accessed by India Today.

In his statement, Neeraj said Rhea got angry at night and asked him to pack her bags. “On June 8, Keshav cooked dinner for everyone. We were preparing to serve dinner to sir and Rhea mam when suddenly Rhea mam called and told me to pack her bag. Rhea mam looked very angry then and she told me to pack her clothes kept in a cupboard. She said that she would collect her clothes, which were in another cupboard, later. And she left, without having dinner, with her brother Showik Chakraborty. That time, Sushant sir was seated in the room all the time. The same day, after Rhea mam left, Sushant sir’s sister Meetu Singh came home,” he said.

Neeraj also detailed what a regular day in Rhea and Sushant’s life looked like. “...then lockdown started, Rhea mam shifted to Mount Blanc. She would stay with sir but sometimes went to meet her parents for one or two days, or her parents would come to Mount Blanc to meet her. During lockdown, both Rhea mam and Sushant sir would wake up and have black coffee and would go for workout on terrace. After having lunch, sometimes they would ask me to put up Yoga and music equipment on terrace. Then I would clean the terrace after they left from there. Keshav would cook dinner and then sir would go to sleep. This was his daily routine,” he said.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai home on June 14. He was suspected to have died by suicide and the Mumbai Police launched an investigation in the case.

An FIR was filed against Rhea by Sushant’s father in Patna under charges of abetment to suicide in July. On August 19, the Supreme Court had asked CBI to investigate the case related to the actor’s death, while holding that the FIR registered in Patna was legitimate. The single-judge bench of Justice Hrishikesh Roy had observed that the Bihar government was competent to recommend transferring the case to the CBI. It had also asked the Mumbai Police to hand over all the evidence collected so far in the case to the CBI.

