Sushant Singh Rajput made sister Priyanka Singh a nominee in new investments month before death

Updated: Sep 02, 2020 13:12 IST

Sushant Singh Rajput’s newly accessed chat messages with a bank employee have pointed out that the actor did not have a strained relationship with his family, especially his sister Priyanka Singh, as he had made her a nominee in new investments made in May, 2020. The actor was found dead at his Bandra home on June 14.

India Today have shared chat messages exchanged between Sushant and the private bank employee dated May 20-21. The chats indicates the two had a conversation regarding some investments.

Earlier, chat messages dated June 8 between Sushant and Priyanka had revealed that the latter had sent him a prescription from Delhi in picture format on cellphone, recommending three antidepressants and anti-anxiety medicines. In the messages, Priyanka asked Sushant to take Librium for a week, Nexito everyday and to keep Lonazep ‘handy’ for when there is anxiety attack. “If anything, one can say it is on online consultation,” she said.

Talking about the same, Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde had told India Today, “Rhea Chakraborty in her statements to the CBI and ED said that on June 8, Priyanka had chatted with Sushant. She asked Sushant to take three different medicines without prescription. Rhea protested as she said that he was already taking medicines prescribed by Sushant’s doctors. Rhea had an argument with Sushant regarding the same and then Sushant asked her to leave. Rhea then called her brother, Showik Chakraborty, to take her home.”

Sushant’s father KK Singh’s lawyer Vikas Singh recently said that the family was only aware about the actor dealing with anxiety. He had told Indian Express that it ‘does not contradict our story in any manner’. “The family did not know he was having any psychiatric problems. Yes, he had informed the family about anxiety and his sister was doing some self-medication. Since there was a lockdown, she got a prescription from Delhi,” he said.

