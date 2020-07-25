Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara leaked online despite being available for free viewing on Disney+ Hotstar

bollywood

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film, Dil Bechara, has been leaked on torrent sites. The film released on Disney+ Hotstar on Friday where it has been made free for all to watch in honour of the late actor.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, the leaked version is available in a HD quality. The film had landed on torrent websites, such as Tamil Rockers, within hours of its official release.

Dil Bechara stars Sushant and Sanjana Sanghi in lead roles. The film marks the directorial debut of casting director Mukesh Chhabra. The film which released worldwide on Friday has mostly got decent reviews. Hindustan Times review said: “Dil Bechara is a celebration of Sushant and the deep love that brought him to Mumbai, and made him a star. The film is about the millions of fans who are bidding goodbye to their loved one, beyond the hostility and bitter primetime debates.”

“Adapted by Shashank Khaitan and Suprotim Sengupta, the script loses the novel’s acerbic humour and its hyper-verbal but self-aware leads. If The Fault in Our Stars was a YA cancer drama about two people who refuse to take any of the platitudes seriously, Dil Bechara is primarily a romance of two star-crossed lovers,” it adds.

While fans have been swept away in emotions, the late actor’s industry colleagues, too, got nostalgic.One Twitter user wrote: “Just finished watching #DilBechara. Sushant shines in every frame as he always did and the film reminds us again of the humongous loss. I don’t recall the last time a film made me cry but then again he always succeeded in making the audience feel what he wanted. Thank you,Sush.”

Another fan, tweeted their favourite shot from the film and wrote: “I cried the most during this scene! Pleading face. And no one knows that how much I cried today!!”

Sushant’s Sonchiriya colleague Bhumi Pednekar, too, watched the film and wrote an emotional note: “Full of emotions, overwhelmed and can’t stop tearing up. What a class act. So endearing and seemlessly done Sushant. Never experienced something so weirdly painful and beautiful.What a last dance .What a treat for all your fans and loved ones A Forever @sushantsinghraiput.”

Several other Bollywood celebrities including Riteish Deshmukh, Taapsee Pannu paid tribute to the departed actor by watching the film.

Fashion designer Manish Malhotra was among the first Bollywood celebrity to share excerpts from the film on Instagram while watching it. He posted a video of the title track from the film and wrote, “Sushant Singh Rajput” and added a heart emoji. Celebrity couple Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh also tuned in to catch the film as soon as it premiered on the video streaming platform and shared pictures from the movie-watching experience. “As promised, I am ready with my popcorn .. watching #DilBechara Time to celebrate #SushantSinghRajput May you be the brightest star in the sky,” Riteish tweeted.

Taapsee Pannu and former Miss World and actor Manushi Chhillar also took to their respective Instagram Stories and shared that they are watching the film. Dil Bechara has been adapted from the famous John Green novel The Fault In Our Stars, and also marks Mukesh Chhabra’s directorial debut.

(With ANI inputs)

