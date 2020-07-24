e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister posts pic of actor’s pet dog with their dad, fans say: ‘Hope Fudge makes your dad feel better’

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister posts pic of actor’s pet dog with their dad, fans say: ‘Hope Fudge makes your dad feel better’

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta posted a picture of their father with the actor’s pet Fudge. See it here.

bollywood Updated: Jul 24, 2020 10:39 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Sushant Singh Rajput pet Labrador with the late actor and his father.
         

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister, Shweta, on Thursday posted a picture of their father with Sushant’s pet dog, Fudge. Fans of the late actor over overwhelmed by the photot.

Shweta wrote: “Dad with Fudge.” The picture showed Sushant’s father patting Fudge, who stands next to him. Sushant’s dad is seated on a garden chair, in what appears to be, the porch of their Patna home.

Fans flooded the comments section with sincere feelings about the late actor and his family. One said: “Love this Shweta so heart touching Hope Fudge makes your dad feel better. Lots of love and hugs to them.” Another person said: “Much love to the family.” A third person said, “Much love and all blessing & power to the family. God bless you all.”

 

View this post on Instagram

Dad with Fudge ❤️

A post shared by Shweta Singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirti) on

Shweta often shares posts on her brother. Just a two days back, she had shared a picture with Sushant and had made a wish: “I wish I could hold you just one more time...” Sharing another video collage of moments from Sushant’s life, away from the arclights, as he played music, his guitar or painted and wrote: “My Forever Star - A pain so precious so close tat u wldnt trade the world for it!! A wound so deep, so grave you wouldn’t and couldn’t ever share it!”

On July 14, a month after Sushant’s unfortunate passing away, Shweta had written: “It has been a month since you left us...but your presence is still felt so strongly.... Love you Bhai Hope u always stay eternally happy.”

Also read: Kangana Ranaut’s entire career is standing on pillar of nepotism, tweets Nagma; her team posts four-point rebuttal

Sushant died by suicide on June 14 at his Mumbai apartment. The police are investigating the case and have recorded the statements of over 35 people including casting director Mukesh Chhabra, Yash Raj Films (YRF) chairman Aditya Chopra, YRF’s casting director Shanoo Sharma, filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali and film critic Rajeev Masand.

Mumbai Police, who are probing actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide, are likely to record a statement of actor Kangana Ranaut, an official said on late Thursday evening. But no formal intimation has been sent to her yet, he added.

After Sushant Singh’s alleged suicide at his apartment in Mumbai last month, Kangana had lashed out at nepotism and cartels in Bollywood, alleging that Singh was its victim. On July 3, the police had tried to summon Kangana back to the city and record her statement, the police official said. Kangana, who is currently in Manali, might give her statement through email, said another police official.

(With PTI inputs)

