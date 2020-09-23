Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister shares photo of actor training hard for Kedarnath: ‘Whatever he did, he gave his 100%’

bollywood

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti has shared a picture from his hard training regime before he started shooting for his 2018 movie, Kedarnath. Shweta said that Sushant gave his 100% to whatever he did.

Shweta’s post is a collage of two pictures. One shows Sushant on a treadmill, carrying a heavy weight on his back and the other is a still from Kedarnath, in which he is seen carrying a woman on his back. Sushant played a porter in Kedarnath.

“Whatever he (Bhai) did, he gave his 100%. Now the justice and the revolution too will be 100%. Faith #JusticeforSushantSingRajput,” Shweta wrote in her caption. Sushant’s fans also wrote about the actor in the comments. “Sushant Singh Rajput is not just a person anymore, he is a movement! A movement which symbolizes people’s fight for justice! A movement which is teaching people to stand up for what’s right, to speak up against wrong & injustice! Justice for our hero,” wrote one fan. “He was fully dedicated and determined that’s why we all loved him (loves him) i have never seen such a actor in my life and never will. He was just too good for this cruel world ! He deserved better. LOVE YOU SUSHANT,” wrote another.

Kedarnath was directed by Abhishek Kapoor and also marked the acting debut of Sara Ali Khan. It was based on the 2013 floods in Uttarakhand that killed almost 700 people with more than 3000 still missing.

Sushant died on June 14 in his Bandra house. The actor’s death was followed by an investigation by Mumbai Police, and later the Centra Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED). A month after his death, Sushant’s father filed an FIR against his girlfriend, actor Rhea Chakraborty accusing her of abetment to suicide. She was arrested by the NCB earlier this month for alleged connection to a ‘drug syndicate’.

Now, reportedly the National Investigative Agency (NIA) is also going to join the probe. The Ministry of Finance’s Revenue Department on Tuesday, issued a notification that said that the Centre, after consulting with states, “invests the officers of and above the rank of inspectors in the NIA to exercise the powers and perform duties” according to section 53 of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.

