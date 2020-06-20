Sushant Singh Rajput’s US-based sister Shweta deletes social media profiles after sharing empowering messages for fans

bollywood

Updated: Jun 20, 2020 08:59 IST

A day after posting an emotional message in remembrance of her brother, actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister, Shweta Singh Kirti has deleted her social media profiles on Facebook and Instagram. Shweta had been sharing posts about her brother on Facebook, as recently as Wednesday.

In her last post, Shweta had shared a handwritten note from Sushant, and had written, “Mera baby, mera Babu mera Bachcha is not physically present with us anymore and it is ok... I know u were in a lot of pain and I know u were a fighter and u were bravely fighting it. Sorry mera Sona... sorry for all the pain u had to go through...if I could I would hav taken all ur pain and given all my happiness to u.”

She had added, “Your twinkling eyes taught the world how to dream, ur innocent smile revealed the true purity of ur heart. you will always be loved mera Baby and so so much more....Whereever ur mera baby stay happy....stay fulfilled and know that everyone loved, loves u and will always love you unconditionally.”

In an earlier post, she had written about telling her son that his uncle is no more. Sushant died by suicide on Sunday, at the age of 34. He was reportedly suffering from depression. She’d written, “When I told Nirvanh the news that Mamu is no more, he said ‘But he is alive in your heart’ 3 times. When a 5 yr old can say something like that... think how strong we should all be.... Stay Strong everyone.... especially the fans of Sushant... please understand he lives in our hearts and he will always keep doing so....Please don’t do anything that can hurt his soul....Stay Strong!”

The US-based Shweta had also spoken about trying to fly to India to be with her family at this difficult time. “I need to fly to India ASAP.... not able to get any flight tickets... if anyone can help... please let me know,” she’d written. Later, she added, “By everyone’s help.... tickets to India are confirmed. I am flying on 16th, will reach Mumbai via Delhi. Worried about 7 Day quarantine period... is there a way it can be waived off? I need to get to my family soon.”

Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput’s US-based sister reveals what her son said when she told him ‘Mamu is no more’

Sushant was cremated at Mumbai’s Vile Parle crematorium on Monday, and the service was attended by the likes of Shraddha Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Abhishek Kapoor and others. The actor was known for his acclaimed performances in films such as MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Sonchiriya, Kai Po Che, Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!, among others.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

Follow @htshowbiz for more