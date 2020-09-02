Sushant Singh Rajput visited me just once for insomnia in 2014, Dr Harish Shetty tells police: ‘Didn’t find any serious issues’

bollywood

The doctor, who according to Rhea Chakraborty had allegedly treated Sushant Singh Rajput after a ‘depressive episode’ in 2013, has said that his only consultation with Sushant happened in 2014, and it was for insomnia.

In his statement to the Mumbai Police, accessed by India Today, the doctor said, “In 2014, Sushant Singh Rajput visited my clinic in Andheri. He did not have any prior appointment to see me. That time the clinic was crowded and lot of people were present inside. Sushant then told me that he couldn’t provide all the details of his ailment then and if needed he will come and see me again. He told me that he was suffering from sleeplessness and insomnia. So, I screened and examined Sushant and didn’t find any serious issues then. For sleeplessness and insomnia, I prescribed some medication and gave him a future date for appointment.”

The doctor said that Sushant never came for the follow-up appointment. He also highlighted his methods, which include asking the patient if they’re having suicidal thoughts. He said, “While treating or examining any patient, I ask for detailed information from them. During primary examination, I ask them whether they have any suicidal thoughts. Whether they fear anything or have any kind of phobia. Whether they are getting proper sleep and if their appetite is normal. Only after that, as needed, I prescribe medicines to the patients. The patients are also asked to regular follow up visits. If required, I also refer them to other psychiatrists also.”

Rhea Chakraborty in an interview to India Today had mentioned Harish Shetty’s name, when she recalled Sushant telling her about having a depressive episode in 2013 and visiting the doctor.

She said that during their 2019 Europe trip, when Sushant’s mental health deteriorated, he had told her about having experienced depression in 2013. “When I asked him what is happening, he told me that in 2013, he had a depressive episode and met a psychiatrist called Harish Shetty. He told me that the same doctor advised him to take Modafinil, [the medicine that] he took on the flight. He told me that he was fine after that. After that, now he was feeling more depressed and anxious. Then we cut short the trip and returned.”

Previously, Susan Walker, Sushant and Rhea’s psychiatrist, had told journalist Barkha Dutt that Sushant was suffering from bipolar disorder.

Sushant died on June 14. The case is being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation, the Narcotics Control Bureau and the Enforcement Directorate. Rhea has been accused by Sushant’s father of having abetted his suicide and misappropriating his funds.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

