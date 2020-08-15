e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 15, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Sushant Singh Rajput, who dreamt of moving to Hollywood, honoured by California State Assembly; sister Shweta shares certificate

Sushant Singh Rajput, who dreamt of moving to Hollywood, honoured by California State Assembly; sister Shweta shares certificate

The California State Assembly has honoured Sushant Singh Rajput for his contributions to cinema, on the two-month anniversary of his death.

bollywood Updated: Aug 15, 2020 09:54 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta poses with his certificate.
Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta poses with his certificate.
         

The California State Assembly has recognised the contributions of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, on the occasion of Independence Day. The actor’s sister, Shweta Singh Kirti, received a certificate on his behalf. Sushant had often expressed a desire to move to Hollywood.

She shared a picture of the certificate on social media, writing in the caption, “On the occasion of Indian Independence Day California recognizes my brother’s (Sushant) overall contribution to society. California is with us.... are you? Thanks for your support California.”

 

She told India Today, “It’s a great privilege for me to accept this honour from California State Assembly, on behalf of my brother, in remembrance and appreciation of his philanthropic work and contributions to Indian cinema. I thank the Assembly members and the Indian American community for their continuous support in these hours of crisis.”

Shweta had previously shared pictures and videos of a billboard in California, calling for justice for Sushant Singh Rajput, a mantra that his fans have adopted in the weeks following his death. Sushant died by suicide on June 14, at the age of 34.

His family has been pushing for the Central Bureau of Investigation to take over the case, after a turf war broke out between the Mumbai and Patna police. Sushant’s father, KK Singh, has accused the actor’s girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty, of abetting his suicide and siphoning of his funds, among other accusations. Rhea has been questioned by the Enforcement Directorate, and has endorsed a CBI probe into the matter.

Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta calls for 24-hour prayer on actor’s two-month death anniversary

On the two-month anniversary of Sushant’s death, Shweta in an Instagram post wrote, “It has been 2 months you left us Bhai and we are still fighting to know the truth, to know what actually happened that day. I request you all to please join us for Global 24-hour spiritual and prayer observation for Sushant Singh Rajput, so that the truth prevails and we find justice for our beloved Sushant.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
India’s review of China’s Confucius Institutes to focus on Kolkata, Mumbai centres
India’s review of China’s Confucius Institutes to focus on Kolkata, Mumbai centres
‘Global powers and good friends’: Mike Pompeo’s Independence Day greetings to India
‘Global powers and good friends’: Mike Pompeo’s Independence Day greetings to India
‘Time to move away from ordinary’: Inspiring quotes from PM’s I-Day speech
‘Time to move away from ordinary’: Inspiring quotes from PM’s I-Day speech
ITBP soldiers celebrate Independence Day at 14,000 feet in Ladakh
ITBP soldiers celebrate Independence Day at 14,000 feet in Ladakh
LIVE: 65,002 cases, nearly 1,000 deaths in last 24 hrs push India’s Covid tally to over 2.52 mn
LIVE: 65,002 cases, nearly 1,000 deaths in last 24 hrs push India’s Covid tally to over 2.52 mn
Those challenging our sovereignty given befitting response: PM Modi
Those challenging our sovereignty given befitting response: PM Modi
Independence Day: DRDO’s anti-drone system guarded Red Fort
Independence Day: DRDO’s anti-drone system guarded Red Fort
Ladakh: Clear message to China as soldiers hoist tricolour at Pangong lake
Ladakh: Clear message to China as soldiers hoist tricolour at Pangong lake
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputIndependence Day 2020Rajasthan Assembly sessionAmitabh BachchanRajasthan Assembly Session Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In