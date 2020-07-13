Sushmita Sen on Bollywood: We’re in a business with humongous egos and that’s not a secret

bollywood

Updated: Jul 13, 2020 19:24 IST

Sushmita Sen’s return to acting with a web series has been garnering much appreciation. Interestingly, while she was looking for the right kind of project to make a comeback in the industry, Sen declined quite a few offers that came her way before Aarya. And she agrees that “too many no’s is like alienating people”, and might convey the wrong message.

“We’re in a business with humungous egos and that’s not a secret. Each time you say no then that’s a problem, you’re a problem, it might mean you don’t want to work,” she says.

However, Sen never pondered upon what people think of her. “For me it’s always been about being honest and responsible about the work I take up. Good, bad or ugly -- I chose this, so I’m responsible. So those offers that came to me sometimes weren’t good enough, sometime it would be like we’re doing you a favour by keeping you in the industry. That doesn’t work with me,” the 44-year-old adds.

Sen never “targeted the first five spots in the film industry”, but she admits that she is hungry for good work.

“I wanted to collaborate with fantastic and creative minds in every department. As an actor, I would enjoy working in a stricter environment where I’m told on my face when I go wrong rather than those ‘wah wah kya shot diya’ reactions. I needed that big time and that’s what inspired me to grow, otherwise I’m just another actor trying to stay in the game. And I had learned to say ‘no’ many years ago, I say it euphorically,” she says.

The former Miss Universe has lived life and career on her own terms. She follows a similar stance on social media, too. When many have been voicing against how toxic it has become, Sen explains her stand.

“When people look at a person and find that person same for 26 years, it does matter. No amount of social media marketing can change that because more than a generation has seen you being consistently you. It takes a lot of brickbats, appreciation, ignorance, learning and everything culminates into the person who’ll be remembered,” she says.

Elaborating further she adds, “I lived all my life without adhering to set norms. For example every time something happens in the country you feel for it, pray for the people but this idea that you need to pull up a force and make noise about feeling sad, etc isn’t something I encourage. Social media is a fantastic thing… It helps you connect beyond boundaries, but if you use to promote ideas, hatred, in divisiveness then you can count me out,” she adds.

Well, that’s the kind of attitude that helped Sen to move ahead in life. Even when it comes to her career and choosing the kind of platforms she wants to be a part of. The reason why she went head making a comeback on the web with Aarya.

“I think I’m older enough not to be excited about formats. I’m excited about stories, characters, presentation… whether it’s online or theatre doesn’t make much of a difference,” she signs off.

Follow @htshowbiz for more