Sushmita Sen’s brother Rajeev Sen reacts to rumours of rift with wife Charu Asopa

Updated: Jun 20, 2020 13:54 IST

Actor Sushmita Sen’s brother Rajeev Sen has refuted rumours that his marriage with Charu Asopa has hit a rough patch. He told SpotboyE in an interview that he is laughing off the rumours.

“I’m just laughing over the news is all I can say,” he told the website. “Just because I am in Delhi for my work, people are thinking that we have had a fight & are no more together- what a funny world we live in,” he added.

A report in Times of India on Saturday mentioned that the two had a fight recently, after which Rajeev moved to Delhi. Even Charu has changed her name on her social media handles, dropping his surname. “Charu and Rajeev had serious compatibility issues right from the beginning. Things finally came to a head and Rajeev left for Delhi. The two have not been in touch since then. While Charu has dropped his surname on social media, he has blocked her from all channels of communication,” a source told TOI.

Rajeev and Charu got married in June 2019 in Goa. Sushmita, her daughters Renee and Alisah, boyfriend Rohman Shawl and her parents had all joined in the celebrations.

Rajeev had earlier told Hindustan Times that Sushmita was instrumental in putting the wedding together. “She has been working very hard day and night to make things happen, as we don’t have much time at all,” he had said. “June 16 could only happen because of my sister , mom and dad. It’s never easy to do things at the last minute. I am very blessed,” he had added.

