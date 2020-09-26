Sussanne Khan gives tour of her luxurious Mumbai home, even Hrithik Roshan can’t believe how stunning her kitchen is. Watch

Updated: Sep 26, 2020 12:07 IST

Interior designer Sussanne Khan has shared a video tour of her gorgeous and luxurious Mumbai home. She took to Instagram to share an 18-minute video that shows her bring her fans inside her house, sharing a sneak peek into her life.

The house, which is on the 15th floor in Juhu, has been created by combining two adjacent apartments, which gave Sussanne a large, expansive living room with multiple seating areas. It comes with a long, large balcony that runs parallel to living space. It overlooks a large, green patch of land and gives one a stunning view of open skies.

The video, shot by Architecture's Digest, shows Sussanne walk the viewers through her expensive artworks, the dining room that has been converted into her office, a console table made by her friend and her kitchen that is accessible from the living room through a pair of glass doors.

Sussanne said that she designed the house with inspiration from her ski holidays with the family. She wanted to recreate the feel and warmth of a ski lodge.

Sussanne’s fans and friends shared their compliments for the space in the comments. Ex-husband, actor Hrithik Roshan wrote, “Amazing . And that kitchen 100.” Malaika Arora wrote, “Ur home is stunning @suzkr.” Bipasha Basu wrote, “Love it.” Maria Goretti wrote, “You are just too adorable, and I love your nest , it’s art.”

A fan wrote, “What a glorious “nest” for you and your boys! I love every bit of your eclectic, sophisticated yet warm fashion sense.” “Beautiful house of a beautiful soul... Stay bless,” wrote another.

Sussanne and Hrithik were married from 2000 to 2014. They have two sons together, Hrehaan and Hridaan. During the coronavirus lockdown, Sussanne moved in with Hrithik so they could care for their sons together.

