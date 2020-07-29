e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 29, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Sutapa Sikdar shares a heartbreaking note for Irrfan Khan: ‘I miss you partner, how many more roads alone’

Sutapa Sikdar shares a heartbreaking note for Irrfan Khan: ‘I miss you partner, how many more roads alone’

Sharing a picture of herself, perhaps clicked by her late husband Irrfan Khan, Sutapa Sikdar has posted a heartbreaking note on Instagram.

bollywood Updated: Jul 29, 2020 18:28 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Irrfan’s wife Sutapa Sikdar has been posting notes and pictures for the late actor.
Irrfan’s wife Sutapa Sikdar has been posting notes and pictures for the late actor.
         

Sutapa Sikdar has posted a black-and-white image of herself, remembering her late husband and actor Irrfan Khan and asked a heartbreaking question - “How many more roads alone?”.

Sutapa can be seen in a closeup shot, wearing black shades, perhaps a picture clicked by Irrfan. She captioned the image with a heartbreaking note, “When I look back ,when life was not black and white. I see you standing there... With the Nikon in your neck and looking thru your lenses.Irrfan I will miss you partner.. How many more miles to go.. How many more roads alone??”

 

On Facebook, Sutapa wrote the same note and posted another image in which she can be seen looking away from the camera and wrote, “Thank you for bearing with my eccentricities!!!”

Irrfan died on April 29 after a two-year battle with neuroendocrine tumour, which was diagnosed earlier. He had been out of the public sight as he got treated in London. After returning to India, he saw the release of his last film, Angrezi Medium.

Also read: Sanjay Dutt’s birthday gift to fans is first look poster of KGF 2 character Adheera, see pic

Sutapa has been sharing posts and throwback pictures ever since Irrfan’s death. In one of her recent posts, Sutapa shared yet another picture from what looks like a holiday with him at a picturesque location. In a poetic note, she wrote that the rain connected her to her late husband. Sharing the pictures and a video, Sutapa wrote, “Thank you soooo much I hear you ...yes I know it’s from you to me and it touched my body and soul.. Between the two realms we have the rain connecting us.” The pictures show Irrfan peeping from behind a patch of grass and enjoying himself in what looks like a lake.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
Moments after Rafale fighter jets land, Rajnath Singh’s veiled warning to China
Moments after Rafale fighter jets land, Rajnath Singh’s veiled warning to China
LIVE: In Unlock 3, no night curfew from Aug 1; schools, colleges, metro to remain shut
LIVE: In Unlock 3, no night curfew from Aug 1; schools, colleges, metro to remain shut
Sachin Pilot congratulates Rajasthan’s new Congress chief, hopes he will unbiased
Sachin Pilot congratulates Rajasthan’s new Congress chief, hopes he will unbiased
Indian Air Force with Rafale has plan to take the fight to China
Indian Air Force with Rafale has plan to take the fight to China
Rajasthan governor spurns CM Gehlot for 3rd time over House session request
Rajasthan governor spurns CM Gehlot for 3rd time over House session request
‘Touch the sky with glory’: PM Modi’s Sanskrit tweet welcomes Rafale jets
‘Touch the sky with glory’: PM Modi’s Sanskrit tweet welcomes Rafale jets
New Education Policy 2020: Board exams set to be easier as NEP moots lowering stakes
New Education Policy 2020: Board exams set to be easier as NEP moots lowering stakes
Maruti Suzuki reports Q1 net loss of Rs 249 crore as Covid-19 takes toll
Maruti Suzuki reports Q1 net loss of Rs 249 crore as Covid-19 takes toll
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19UK Board 10th, 12th result 2020 Live UpdatesBSE Odisha 10th Result 2020 LIVE UpdatesSanjay DuttMaharashtra 10th Result 2020Odisha Board 10th Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In