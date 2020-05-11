Taapsee Pannu says she won’t hide her relationship, reveals what her family thinks of her boyfriend

Updated: May 11, 2020 14:28 IST

Actor Taapsee Pannu has said that her family is aware of and likes her boyfriend, and that she believed that if they’d rejected him, the relationship couldn’t work. Taapsee is said to be dating badminton player Mathias Boe, according to Pinkvilla.

The actor and her mother agreed in an interview to the portal that they’re both on the same page when it comes to Taapsee’s relationship. “I don’t want to hide anything from anyone. I’m very proud to accept the presence of someone in my life. But yes, at the same time, I wouldn’t only talk about it for the headlines because then it takes away from my credibility as an actor and what I have achieved in all these years by working hard. That I can’t afford to do,” Taapsee said.

She continued, “There’s someone in my life and my family knows about it. It’s very important for me that my family - including my sister and my parents - they like the person who I’m with. Else it won’t work for me. I remember joking about it and telling someone, “Agar mummy papa nahi maane, toh mujhe nahi lagta kuch ho sakta hai (If my parents don’t agree, I don’t think this relationship has a future).”

Taapsee’s mother, Nirmaljeet Pannu said, “Yes, I completely trust her and whoever she chooses for herself, we are okay with her decision. We will support her.”

In a September, 2019, interview to Pinkvilla, Taapsee’s sister Shagun had taken the credit for introducing her to her boyfriend. She’d said, “Now, she may have got lucky. Taapsee must thank me because it was because of me that she met him...”

Taapsee most recently appeared in Anubhav Sinha’s Thappad, for which she received acclaim. Previously, she’d appeared opposite Bhumi Pednekar in Saand Ki Aankh.

