Taimur Ali Khan is in a rare grumpy mood. See him here

Taimur Ali Khan, actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s little bundle of joy, is upset. The latest picture of the boy, which is all over the Internet, shows Taimur in a rather foul mood. He is in the arms of his nanny and is not looking at the camera. The picture has been taken, reportedly, on his way out of his playschool.

Sharing the picture, photographer Manav Manglani wrote: “Awwwwdorable Taimur Snapped post playschool #taimuralikhan #photooftheday #instalove.”

Taimur is easily the most popular celebrity kid around. While, there is no dearth of celeb kids in Bollywood, Taimur’s relationship with the camera and, by extension, with the viewer is noteworthy. He has been photographed from the time of his birth and, needless to say, his popularity has only soared over time.

Meanwhile, his parents are busy with their respective careers - Kareena, a regular on ramps, is busy preparing for the release of her first film post pregnancy, Veere Di Wedding. Saif has three upcoming projects -- a film each with directors Vishal Bhardwaj and Mohit Suri and another film called Baazaar. His last three films -- Chef, Kaalakaandi and Rangoon -- had flopped.

