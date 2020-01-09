Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior screening: Nysa, Yug cheer for parents Ajay Devgn and Kajol. See pics

bollywood

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is a special film for Ajay Devgn and Kajol – it marks their onscreen reunion after a decade. At the film’s special screening in Mumbai on Thursday, they were joined by their children Nysa and Yug, to make the event even more special.

While Ajay wore a denim shirt and dark jeans, Kajol wore a black salwar kameez. Nysa opted for a short white printed dress and her brother Yug kept it casual in a red polo tee and shorts.

Sharad Kelkar, who plays Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, was also clicked at the screening. Fans presented him with a special poster.

Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Yug and Nysa at the Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior screening. ( Varinder Chawla )

Sharad Kelkar with fans at the Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior screening. ( Varinder Chawla )

At the trailer launch of the film, Ajay had talked about working with Kajol. “I don’t know what the feeling is, because I felt that we are at home and not on a film set. We behaved with each other in front of everybody the way we behave at home. So, I won’t be able to differentiate,” an IANS report quoted him as saying.

Ajay will be seen as Maratha general Taanaji Malusare, remembered for his role in the Battle of Sinhagad, in the film. The actor said that there was great responsibility upon him to play the role.

He said at the launch event, “Apart from being my 100th film, it’s really a special film because when you a play a historical character like Tanaji, who has been such a great warrior, it increases your responsibility as an actor.”

Kajol told IANS that since they did not have much reference material for her character, Savitribai Malusare, they have taken a few cinematic liberties. “There isn’t much information about Savitribai Malusare. There isn’t much information about Tanaji in history books either, but about Savitri, there is absolutely nothing. I didn’t know about her till we decided to do this film, and Ajay approached me to play the character. So, we have taken a bit of cinematic liberty to say what she probably would have said at that point in time. She is a very strong woman. She is a wife, a mother, Tanaji’s biggest support and a loyalist of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, just like her husband,” she said.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, which stars Saif Ali Khan as the antagonist Udaybhan Rathod, will open in theatres on January 10.

