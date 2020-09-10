e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Tara Sutaria on relationship with Aadar Jain: ‘I don’t think you should hide something that is beautiful’

Tara Sutaria, who is rumoured to be in a relationship with Aadar Jain, said that she does not believe in hiding something that is ‘beautiful’ and ‘magical’. She added that she understood why many celebrities chose to keep their personal life under wraps.

bollywood Updated: Sep 10, 2020 15:01 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain have been linked together since last year.
The grapevine is abuzz with rumours of Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain’s romance. While neither has admitted to being in a relationship with each other, they let their adorable displays of affection on social media and frequent public appearances do the talking.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Tara was asked if she ever felt like opening up about dating Aadar would invite scrutiny into their personal lives. She said that she does not believe in hiding something that is ‘beautiful’, but at the same time, understands why many celebrities choose to keep mum about their relationships.

“I actually haven’t said anything... whether it has been to a journalist or any member of the media... about it. I do believe if you are with someone, it is obviously private and very sacred. In our line of work, very few things are private or left to someone’s imagination, so I understand why so many people tend to keep it to themselves and don’t like to share it with people,” she said.

Tara chalked her own outlook to ‘the way I have been brought up’. She said, “I think if it is something beautiful, wonderful and magical, something that all human beings crave in their lives... I don’t think you should hide something that is beautiful. That is my take on it. I have nothing to hide but I understand why so many people keep it to themselves. I am a really private person as well. I haven’t really spoken about it ever so people will think what they want to think.”

Last month, Tara shared a loved-up birthday wish for Aadar. Sharing a picture of them together, she wrote, “Ever thine, ever mine, ever ours! Happy Birthday to my favourite person @aadarjain.”

Tara and Aadar were first linked together last year, after they entered Malaika Arora’s birthday bash, and then, Amitabh Bachchan’s Diwali party together. They were also clicked together at the Mumbai airport, returning from a New Year getaway in London.

Earlier this year, Tara was Aadar’s plus-one at his elder brother, Armaan Jain’s wedding. The rumoured couple performed together at the wedding reception, videos of which went viral online.

