Did Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain just confirm their relationship with video from U2 concert?

Updated: Dec 16, 2019 09:26 IST

With their latest public display of affection, actors Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain seem to have confirmed months of speculation that they are in a relationship. Rumours of their romance gained momentum after they went to Malaika Arora’s birthday bash and then Amitabh Bachchan’s Diwali party together.

Aadar took to his Instagram story to share a video of U2 performing their smash hit Beautiful Day at their concert in Mumbai on Sunday night, and wrote, “When I’m with you…@tarasutaria.” Tara reshared it on her own Instagram story and wrote, “Always with you,” followed by a heart.

Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain’s PDA on social media

On Saturday night, Tara attended Aadar’s elder brother Armaan Jain’s roka ceremony with Anissa Malhotra. The engagement function was also attended by the entire Kapoor family, including Kareena Kapoor Khan and her husband Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Tina Ambani and Kiara Advani were also spotted at the celebrations.

When Tara was asked about dating Aadar in an earlier interview, she neither confirmed nor denied it. “Well, we really enjoy each other’s company,” was her cryptic response.

Tara admitted that Aadar was “special” and said that they will continue to be clicked on lunch and dinner dates. “It’s important to say this, we enjoy going out and spending time together. Aadar is special to me and both of us are foodies, so we are going to be spotted at restaurants. We met for the first time last Diwali and have a lot of mutual friends,” she said.

Armaan, the younger son of Manoj Jain and Rima Jain, made his Bollywood debut in 2017 with Habib Faisal’s Qaidi Band. He is yet to sign another film after his first film tanked at the box office.

Meanwhile, Tara made her debut alongside Ananya Panday in Punit Malhotra’s Student Of The Year 2, earlier this year. She was also seen in Milan Milap Zaveri’s Marjaavaan, opposite Sidharth Malhotra. Her next release is Milan Luthria’s Tadap, a remake of the Telugu hit RX 100, which marks Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan Shetty’s debut into Bollywood.

