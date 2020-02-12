e-paper
Tara Sutaria-Aadar Jain's relationship gets a stamp of approval from mom Rima Jain: 'We love anybody our son loves'

Tara Sutaria-Aadar Jain’s relationship gets a stamp of approval from mom Rima Jain: ‘We love anybody our son loves’

Late actor Raj Kapoor’s daughter Rima Jain talks about the rumoured girlfriend of her son Aadar Jain, Tara Sutaria.

bollywood Updated: Feb 12, 2020 10:46 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain pose together.
Looks like actor Aadar Jain’s mother, Rima Jain, approves of actor Tara Sutaria for her son. Ever since Tara made her debut in Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year 2, she has always been in news. The latest buzz is that she is dating Aadar - younger brother of the recently married Armaan Jain. Rima has now dropped hints that the family has accepted Tara.

Speaking to Mumbai Mirror, Rima said, “We love anybody our son loves.” She, however, confirmed that no wedding is planned as of now. Asked about a wedding anytime soon, Rima told the daily, “No, nothing like that. They’re young. We’ll see later in life what happens. Let them make their life and let them work.”

At Armaan’s wedding, Tara caught everyone’s attention with her dance performance alongside Aadar. She also made it to the family picture that his cousin and Rishi Kapoor’s daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni posted on Instagram.

On Monday, Riddhima shared a family photo on Instagram, which featured Aadar alongside Tara. She wrote, “Family. #loveandonlylove #goteachotherforever #gratefulalways.” Apart from Riddhima, Neetu, Aadar and Tara, the photo also features Aadar’s parents Manoj Jain and Rima, newlyweds Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra, and Nitasha Nanda, among others.

 

At Armaan’s wedding last week, Tara sang a romantic song for the couple and videos of Aadar and Tara burning the dance floor at the reception went viral on social media. The rumoured couple was also seen grooving to the song Gallan Kardi from the recently-released Jawaani Jaaneman.

Aadar and Tara sparked rumours of a romance after their frequent public appearances, from Malaika Arora’s birthday bash to Amitabh Bachchan’s Diwali party. The rumours gained momentum when they were clicked at the airport together, returning from a New Year getaway. “Well, we really enjoy each other’s company,” Tara had earlier said.

