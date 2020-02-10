Tara Sutaria features in rumoured boyfriend Aadar Jain’s family photo, Riddhima Kapoor says ‘love and only love’

bollywood

Updated: Feb 10, 2020 15:03 IST

Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor’s daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared a family photo on Instagram, and it features her cousin Aadar Jain and his rumoured girlfriend Tara Sutaria. She captioned the picture, “Family. #loveandonlylove #goteachotherforever #gratefulalways.”

Apart from Riddhima, Neetu, Aadar and Tara, the photo also features Aadar’s parents Manoj Jain and Rima Jain, newlyweds Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra, and Nitasha Nanda, among others.

Tara seems to have fit right in with Aadar’s family. At his brother Armaan’s wedding last week, she sang a romantic song for the couple. Videos of Aadar and Tara burning the dance floor at Armaan and Anissa’s wedding reception also went viral on social media. The rumoured couple was seen grooving to the song Gallan Kardi from the recently-released Jawaani Jaaneman.

Aadar and Tara sparked rumours of a romance after their frequent public appearances, from Malaika Arora’s birthday bash to Amitabh Bachchan’s Diwali party. The rumours gained momentum when they were clicked at the airport together, returning from a New Year getaway.

In an interview last year, Tara opened up about the link-up rumours with Aadar, but neither confirmed nor denied being in a relationship with him. “Well, we really enjoy each other’s company,” she said.

Tara admitted that Aadar was “special” and said that they will continue to be clicked on lunch and dinner dates. “It’s important to say this, we enjoy going out and spending time together. Aadar is special to me and both of us are foodies, so we are going to be spotted at restaurants. We met for the first time last Diwali and have a lot of mutual friends,” she said.

Tara, who made her Bollywood debut with Student Of The Year 2 last year, will be seen next on the big screen in Milan Luthria’s next, tentatively titled Tadap. The film, a remake of Telugu hit RX 100, will mark Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan Shetty’s entry into films.

