Rishi Kapoor says being treated for a patch that could have led to ‘pneumonia’, thanks all for their concern

Updated: Feb 04, 2020 10:05 IST

Actor Rishi Kapoor took to Twitter to clear the air with regard to his hospitalization in Delhi and the exact nature of his illness. The actor, who had been filming in Delhi, had to be rushed to a Delhi hospital after he got fever.

He wrote on Twitter, “Dear family,friends,foes and followers. I have been overwhelmed by all your concern about my health.Thank you. I have been filming in Delhi past 18 days and because of the Pollution and my low count of neutrophils, I caught an infection whereby I had to be hospitalized.” Continuing the same Twitter thread, he said, “I was running a slight fever and on investigation,Dr.s found a patch which could have lead to pneumonia,was detected and is being cured. People seem to have assumed a lot different. I put to rest all those stories and look forward to entertain and love you. I am now in Mumbai.”

He explained that Delhi’s pollution had a role to play in his illness and that he had contracted an infection. He was quick to point out that there was a lot of speculation, which were not true.

Speaking to PTI earlier, he had said, “I have had an infection which am getting treated. Nothing dramatic. Pollution got me I guess.” Ranbir and Alia had reported rushed to Delhi to be by his side. On Monday, a number of fan sites posted videos of the Bollywood couple at a Delhi hospital. In them, the couple could be with mask. Ranbir was seen in a mask before too at the Mumbai airport and had reportedly told the waiting paparazzi that ‘soon everyone will wear it’.

Rishi Kapoor returned to India in September 2019 after undergoing treatment for cancer in the US for almost a year. The actor recently announced his next project, a remake of Hollywood film The Intern, in which he will feature along side Deepika Padukone.

