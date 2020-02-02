e-paper
Rishi Kapoor on reports of hospitalisation: 'Had an infection, getting treated. Pollution got me I guess'

Rishi Kapoor on reports of hospitalisation: ‘Had an infection, getting treated. Pollution got me I guess’

Rishi Kapoor said he was suffering from an infection and was undergoing treatment for the same. He could not attend nephew Armaan Jain’s mehendi in Mumbai on Saturday.

bollywood Updated: Feb 02, 2020 17:42 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Rishi Kapoor at Kareena Kapoor’s Christmas party in Mumbai on Dec 25, 2019.
Rishi Kapoor at Kareena Kapoor’s Christmas party in Mumbai on Dec 25, 2019.(IANS)
         

Actor Rishi Kapoor on Sunday said he is suffering from an infection and is undergoing treatment for it. “I have had an infection which am getting treated. Nothing dramatic. Pollution got me I guess,” Kapoor told PTI.

Multiple media reports claimed that the actor’s son, Ranbir Kapoor, rushed to Delhi from Mumbai along with girlfriend Alia Bhatt, to be with his father. Ranbir and Alia were spotted at the Mumbai airport on Saturday evening. None of them was seen at Ranbir’s cousin Armaan Jain’s mehendi function in Mumbai on Saturday.

Armaan is engaged to Anissa Malhotra and the two are set to tie the knot soon. He is the son of Rishi’s sister Rima Jain and Manoj Jain.

Tara Sutaria, Karisma Kapoor and Shweta Bachchan Nanda at Armaan Jain’s mehendi function.
Tara Sutaria, Karisma Kapoor and Shweta Bachchan Nanda at Armaan Jain’s mehendi function. ( Varinder Chawla )

Meanwhile, Rishi took to Twitter to share his thoughts after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the union budget on Saturday. He wrote on Twitter, “Just had a thought. Respected Union finance Madame Nirmala Sitharaman whist preparing the Indian annual budget must talk a trillion rupees there a trillion rupees here. Billion would be small denominator. (Continued).”

 

 

He wrote in another tweet, “How does she as housewife deal with local vendors or dudhwala at the door. Does she haggle. Aat Anna kam karo sava rupaya aur kam kar. Strange na?This is life!”

Rishi’s brother Radhir Kapoor, niece Karisma Kapoor, her mother Babita and Shweta Bachchan Nanda were seen arriving for the function in Mumbai. Armaan’s brother Aadar Jain’s rumoured girlfriend and actor Tara Sutaria was also among the guests.

Also read: Brahmastra gets release date as Ranbir Kapoor rants ‘My parents ask me if I am still doing the film or running after football or Alia’

Also read: Armaan Jain-Anissa Malhotra mehendi: Karisma Kapoor, Shweta Bachchan attend. See pics

Kareena Kapoor had also skipped the function as she flew to Hyderabad to walk the ramp for friend and fashion designer Manish Malhotra in Hyderabad. She strutted on the ramp in a white lehenga alongside Kartik Aaryan.

Rishi returned to India in September 2019 after undergoing treatment for cancer in the US for almost a year. The actor recently announced his next project, a remake of Hollywood film The Intern, also featuring Deepika Padukone. He was recently seen in the role of a cop in Emraan Hashmi’s suspense thriller, The Body. The film also starred Sobhita Dhulipala and Vedhika.

