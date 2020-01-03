Tara Sutaria and rumoured boyfriend Aadar Jain return from London vacation. See pics

bollywood

Speculation about Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain’s relationship began again as they were clicked at the Mumbai airport on Friday while returning from their New Year getaway. While Tara wore a white crop top and matching yoga pants with a jacket tied around her waist, Aadar wore a red tracksuit.

Going by Tara’s Instagram stories, she was holidaying with Aadar in London. On Thursday night, she shared a picture from her vacation and wrote, “Bye for now, London. You’ll be missed.”

Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain are rumoured to be in a relationship for a few months now. ( Varinder Chawla/Instagram )

Last month, Tara and Aadar seemed to have made their relationship Insta official. Aadar shared a video of U2 performing their popular song Beautiful Day at their concert in Mumbai on his Instagram story and wrote, “When I’m with you…@tarasutaria.” Tara shared it on her own Instagram story and wrote, “Always with you”, along with a heart emoji.

Though Tara and Aadar have remained tight-lipped about whether they are in a relationship, their frequent public appearances seem to give it all away. From Malaika Arora’s birthday bash to Amitabh Bachchan’s Diwali party to Armaan Jain’s roka ceremony with Anissa Malhotra, the rumoured couple has been clicked together on several occasions.

In an earlier interview, Tara was asked about her relationship status with Aadar. She did not admit to dating him, but said that they “really enjoy each other’s company”. Talking about their frequent dates, she said, “It’s important to say this, we enjoy going out and spending time together. Aadar is special to me and both of us are foodies, so we are going to be spotted at restaurants. We met for the first time last Diwali and have a lot of mutual friends.”

Tara will be seen next on the big screen in Milan Luthria’s remake of the Telugu hit RX 100, tentatively titled Tadap. The film will mark Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan Shetty’s foray into acting.

