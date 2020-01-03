Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora return from romantic New Year holiday in Goa. See pics, video

Updated: Jan 03, 2020 18:16 IST

Lovebirds Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are back from their romantic getaway in Goa, where they rang in the New Year. The couple was seen together at the Mumbai airport on Friday.

The couple kept their airport style comfortable. While Arjun was dressed in a blue T-shirt, black jeans and a cap, Malaika wore an oversized black hoodie with baggy jeans.

Arjun flew to Goa to celebrate the New Year with Malaika and her family, including parents Anil Arora and Joyce Arora, sister Amrita Arora and her husband Shakeel Ladak. Malaika shared a picture of the entire squad on Instagram and wrote, “Happy new year,” followed by two heart emojis.

Malaika also shared a loved-up photo with Arjun and wrote, “Sun,star,light,happiness.......2020.” In the picture, she was seen kissing him on the cheek.

In an interview with HT Brunch last year, Malaika said that it was “amazing” to find love again, after her divorce from actor-producer Arbaaz Khan. “It feels amazing! When my marriage ended, I wasn’t sure if I wanted to be in another relationship and was scared of being heartbroken. But I also wanted to be in love, nurture a relationship, and this new me gave me the confidence to put myself out there and take a chance. I am so glad I did!” she said.

Malaika’s son Arhaan Khan also gave her relationship his stamp of approval. “I believe the best way to approach any situation is with honesty. It’s important to tell your near and dear ones what’s happening in your life and then give them time and space to understand and process things. We have had that conversation and I am so glad that everyone is in a much happier and more honest space today,” she said.

