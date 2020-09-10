Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah shares emotional birthday wish for him: ‘Love you and miss you’. See pics

bollywood

As filmmaker Anurag Kashyap celebrates his 48th birthday on Thursday, his daughter Aaliyah Kashyap took to social media to wish him on his birthday. Aaliyah posted two pictures on her Instagram stories to wish him.

One of them appears to be a screenshot from a video call. Aaliyah’s message on it read, “Happy birthday papa (heart emoji) Love u and miss u so much.” The other image is an older one and shows a younger looking Anurag holding Aaliyah in his lap. She wrote, “See you soon hopefully.”

In July this year, Anurag was asked about his views on nepotism, and whether he’d do anything to help his daughter if she were to express a desire to enter the film industry. “She’s an adult, she has to choose, but definitely she has to learn. She can’t wake up one day and say ‘I want to be an actor’. . If she wants to do it, she has to struggle for it and go and audition for it and win a role somewhere. I don’t think I write movies which are so urban where she will fit in. She’s an urban kid, she’s not a street kid like me,” Anurag had said.

Anurag recently saw the release of his first project titled Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai, under his new production house Good Bad Films. Directed by Anurag, the film stars Saiyami Kher and Roshan Mathew. It released on Netflix on Friday.

