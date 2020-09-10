Reema Kagti condemns demolition of Kangana’s office, hounding of Rhea Chakraborty: ‘I can be against both these things’

Updated: Sep 10, 2020 11:09 IST

Filmmaker Reema Kagti has condemned the demolition of Kangana Ranaut’s office by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation as well as the hounding of Rhea Chakraborty by the media. Reema took to Twitter on Thursday to express her disappointment over the two incidents.

She wrote, “I condemn the demolition of Kangana’s office and I condemn the hounding and harassment of Rhea. Yes I can be against both these things.” Reema has directed Akshay Kumar-starrer Gold and Aamir Khan-starrer Talaash: The Answer Lies Within. She is also the screenwriter of 2019 hit Gully Boy and web series Made In Heaven.

I condemn the demolition of Kangana’s office and I condemn the hounding and harassment of Rhea. Yes I can be against both these things. — Reema Kagti (@kagtireema) September 10, 2020

Kangana posted photographs of the city municipal corporation officials demolishing parts of her property on Monday, which the BMC termed as “illegal alterations”. She stated, “My Mumbai is POK now”. The demolitions were later stayed by the Bombay High Court.

I don’t agree with many of the things Kangana has said in the last few months. The name calling, the vicious personal attacks on individuals, the vilification of people. At the same time i am not okay with her being subjected to personal attacks. — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) September 9, 2020

Several Bollywood celebrities condemned the incident despite criticising Kangana’s previous statements where she likened Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Dia Mirza tweeted, “I don’t agree with many of the things Kangana has said in the last few months. The name calling, the vicious personal attacks on individuals, the vilification of people. At the same time i am not okay with her being subjected to personal attacks.”

I don’t agree with many of the things Kangana has said in the last few months. The name calling, the vicious personal attacks on individuals, the vilification of people. At the same time i am not okay with her being subjected to personal attacks. — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) September 9, 2020

Calling it absolutely wrong, Anupam Kher wrote, “Galat Galat Galat hai! Isko bulldozer nahi #Bullydozer kehte hain. Kisi ka gharonda is berahmi se todna bilkul galat hai. Iska sabse bada prabhav ya prahar @KanganaTeam ke ghar par nahi balki Mumbai ki zameen aur zameer par hua hai. Afsos Afsos Afsos hai (This is wrong wrong wrong. It is #Bullydozer, not bulldozer. Breaking somebody’s house in this way is completely wrong. The biggest effect or thump of this move will not be on Kangana Ranaut’s house but on the land and the conscience of Mumbai).”

ग़लत ग़लत ग़लत है !! इसको bulldozer नही #Bullydozer कहते है। किसी का घरोंदा इस बेरहमी से तोड़ना बिल्कुल ग़लत है। इसका सबसे बड़ा प्रभाव या प्रहार @KanganaTeam के घर पर नहीं बल्कि मुम्बई की ज़मीन और ज़मीर पर हुआ है। अफ़सोस अफ़सोस अफ़सोस है। ☹️ — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) September 9, 2020

Earlier on Tuesday, after Narcotics Control Bureau arrested Rhea Chakraborty in a drug case linked to the demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, several Bollywood personalities demanded justice for the actor by posting a quote on smashing the “patriarchy” and a hashtag #JusticeForRhea.

