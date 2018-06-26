Thank you for being part of my journey, says Irrfan Khan after receiving award for Hindi Medium

Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan, who is currently recuperating from neuroendocrine tumour in London, has thanked IIFA after he was awarded in the Best Performance in a Leading Role (Male) category. Irrfan also thanked his audience and fans for ‘being a part of his journey’. Irrfan was given the award for his performance in Hindi Medium. His Haider co-star Shraddha Kapoor accepted the award on his behalf.

The Blackmail actor, who revealed in March this year that he was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour, took to Twitter Tuesday morning and wrote, “Thank you to @IIFA and our audience who have been part for my journey #IIFA2018.”

Directed by Saket Choudhary, Hindi medium also stars Pakistani actor Sabah Qamar and deals with the pressure that parents are under when it comes to getting admission in best schools for their children. The movie shows Irrfan and Sabah trying to get their daughter admitted to one of the best schools in the city.

Other actors nominated in the category were Ranbir Kapoor for Jagga Jasoos, Adil Hussain for Mukti Bhawan, Rajkummar Rao for Newton and Akshay Kumar for Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. The event was held over the weekend in Bangkok and saw many actors in attendance.

Earlier this month, the Paan Singh Tomar star talked about how he came to terms with his illness. “I had been in a different game, I was travelling on a speedy train ride, had dreams, plans, aspirations, goals, was fully engaged in them. And suddenly someone taps on my shoulder and I turn to see. It’s the TC: “Your destination is about to come. Please get down.” I am confused: “No, no. My destination hasn’t come.” “No, this is it. This is how it is sometimes. The suddenness made me realise how you are just a cork floating in the ocean with UNPREDICTABLE currents! And you are desperately trying to control it,” he told Bombay Times in a letter.

Currently, Irrfan has Karwan and Puzzle lined up for release and he was last seen in Abhinav Deo’s Blackmail. Meanwhile, Vishal Bharadwaj has postponed his upcoming project with Irrfan and Deepika Padukone because the filmmaker would rather wait for Irrfan to get back on his feet than go for recasting for the movie.

