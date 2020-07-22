Thappad actor Ankur Rathee gets engaged to longtime girlfriend Anuja Joshi, shares picture of proposal

bollywood

Actor Ankur Rathee, known for his roles in Thappad and Amazon Prime Video series Four More Shots Please!, got engaged to his longtime girlfriend Anuja Joshi on Sunday. He took to Instagram to announce the happy news, sharing a picture of him on one knee, proposing to her.

“19 July 2020,” Ankur wrote in his caption, followed by a ring emoji. Congratulatory messages poured in from fans as well as colleagues. Actor Sayani Gupta commented, “Oh wow!! Absolutely amazing but not surprising at all! You both.” Actor Maanvi Gagroo wrote, “Omg congratulations you guys.”

Recently, in an Instagram post, Ankur shared how he and Anuja made their long-distance relationship work. “Distance makes the heart grow fonder, they say. Well, @anujabomajoshi and I have put that to the test many times in our relationship, including the 3 years we lived in different countries. While most of us tend to focus on the challenges of long-distance relationships, I also think it has its own perks,” he wrote.

“When you can’t rely on your partner’s physical presence or touch to stay connected, you are forced to communicate better, listen intently, argue respectfully, value her time, or attune to his emotional needs. You learn to love through creative gestures and express passion through words. You cherish every bit of kindness,” he added.

Ankur said that the key was to ‘achieve emotional intimacy’, while being physically separated by the distance. “This quarantine has led Anuja and me down that path again and we are welcoming it. Date nights are inevitably different now, but we keep finding more creative and quirky ways to make it work,” he added.

Ankur was last seen in the web series Undekhi, which released on Sony LIV earlier this month. He will be seen next in Bejoy Nambiar’s revenge drama Taish, alongside Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat, Jim Sarbh and Sanjeeda Sheikh.

