e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 22, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Thappad actor Ankur Rathee gets engaged to longtime girlfriend Anuja Joshi, shares picture of proposal

Thappad actor Ankur Rathee gets engaged to longtime girlfriend Anuja Joshi, shares picture of proposal

Ankur Rathee took to Instagram to share that he was engaged to his girlfriend Anuja Joshi. He also shared a picture of the proposal.

bollywood Updated: Jul 22, 2020 18:09 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Ankur Rathee proposed to Anuja Joshi on Sunday.
Ankur Rathee proposed to Anuja Joshi on Sunday.
         

Actor Ankur Rathee, known for his roles in Thappad and Amazon Prime Video series Four More Shots Please!, got engaged to his longtime girlfriend Anuja Joshi on Sunday. He took to Instagram to announce the happy news, sharing a picture of him on one knee, proposing to her.

“19 July 2020,” Ankur wrote in his caption, followed by a ring emoji. Congratulatory messages poured in from fans as well as colleagues. Actor Sayani Gupta commented, “Oh wow!! Absolutely amazing but not surprising at all! You both.” Actor Maanvi Gagroo wrote, “Omg congratulations you guys.”

 

View this post on Instagram

19 July 2020. 💍

A post shared by Ankur Rathee (@ankurratheeofficial) on

Recently, in an Instagram post, Ankur shared how he and Anuja made their long-distance relationship work. “Distance makes the heart grow fonder, they say. Well, @anujabomajoshi and I have put that to the test many times in our relationship, including the 3 years we lived in different countries. While most of us tend to focus on the challenges of long-distance relationships, I also think it has its own perks,” he wrote.

Also read: Sona Mohapatra says Kangana Ranaut ‘takes full advantage of the toxic star system’, adds nepotism must be wiped out

“When you can’t rely on your partner’s physical presence or touch to stay connected, you are forced to communicate better, listen intently, argue respectfully, value her time, or attune to his emotional needs. You learn to love through creative gestures and express passion through words. You cherish every bit of kindness,” he added.

Ankur said that the key was to ‘achieve emotional intimacy’, while being physically separated by the distance. “This quarantine has led Anuja and me down that path again and we are welcoming it. Date nights are inevitably different now, but we keep finding more creative and quirky ways to make it work,” he added.

Ankur was last seen in the web series Undekhi, which released on Sony LIV earlier this month. He will be seen next in Bejoy Nambiar’s revenge drama Taish, alongside Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat, Jim Sarbh and Sanjeeda Sheikh.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
US secures 100 million doses of potential Covid-19 vaccine for $1.95 billion
US secures 100 million doses of potential Covid-19 vaccine for $1.95 billion
Pilot seeks ‘Re 1 and apology’ from MLA who alleged bribe offer to join BJP
Pilot seeks ‘Re 1 and apology’ from MLA who alleged bribe offer to join BJP
PM Modi lists three important things for newly-elected BJP RS MPs
PM Modi lists three important things for newly-elected BJP RS MPs
Once running for CM’s post, ‘sidelined’ CP Joshi is key to Congress govt in Rajasthan
Once running for CM’s post, ‘sidelined’ CP Joshi is key to Congress govt in Rajasthan
Twin naval exercises with US supercarriers signal QUAD has arrived
Twin naval exercises with US supercarriers signal QUAD has arrived
Livid China ready to retaliate after US says shut Houston consulate in 72 hours
Livid China ready to retaliate after US says shut Houston consulate in 72 hours
‘Give it a go, no harm in applying’: How Kumble landed India’s coaching job
‘Give it a go, no harm in applying’: How Kumble landed India’s coaching job
Watch: India’s anti-tank guided missile Dhruvastra successfully test fired
Watch: India’s anti-tank guided missile Dhruvastra successfully test fired
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 state tallyPM ModiCovid-19 VaccineRajasthan Political CrisisHaryana Board Result

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In