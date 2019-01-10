The Accidental Prime Minister: Anil Kapoor attends Anupam Kher’s film screening. See pics

The makers of Anupam Kher’s new film, The Accidental Prime Minister, held a screening of the film in Mumbai. The film is set to release on January 11.

Actors like Anil Kapoor, Shakti Kapoor and Divya Dutta made it to the show. Also seen at the screening were actor-director Satish Kaushik and singer Sonu Nigam (who came to the screening with wife Madhurima).

The Accidental Prime Minister is based on a book by Sanjaya Baru, former media advisor to former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh. The book, which released in 2014, was a tell-all memoir about Baru’s time at the Prime Minister’s Office. Check out pictures of all the biggest stars who attended the event:

Anupam Kher with Shakti Kapoor. Anil Kapoor attends the screening. (Viral Bhayani)

Divya Dutta and Sonu Nigam with wife at the screening. (Viral Bhayani)

The film has run into trouble since the launch of its trailer. Like the book, the trailer too was criticised. Public interest litigations (PIL) had been filed to stop the release of the film.

In early January, a case was filed in a Bihar court against Anupam and others associated with the film for allegedly maligning the image of politicians, specifically Dr Manmohan Singh. However, a PIL filed in Punjab and Haryana high court, seeking a stay on the release of the film, was withdrawn on Wednesday. The petitioner had claimed that the film intended to show the former Prime Minister in poor light and spoil his image.

The Delhi High Court had earlier on Wednesday dismissed another PIL, seeking a ban on the film and its trailer alleging that it defamed the constitutional post of the Prime Minister.

(With PTI inputs)

