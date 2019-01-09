Punjab and Haryana HC to take up PIL against ‘The Accidental Prime Minister’ on Wednesday

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Tuesday said it would take up a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking stay on release of movie “The Accidental Prime Minister” on Wednesday. The movie is slated to be released on Friday.

A request for urgent hearing was made by Kannan Malik, the counsel of Anumit Singh, a Ferozepur resident, on Tuesday, following which the PIL was ordered to be listed for hearing for Wednesday.

The petitioner claims the movie undermines authority of the office of prime minister, which carries certain image internationally since trailers of the movie indicate that the office of prime minister was being run by some outsider.

Personally also, it shows former prime minister Manmohan Singh in bad light, which is demeaning to a person of his repute and stature, despite the fact that he is internationally acclaimed economist and served twice as prime minister and enjoyed a very good image in public, the petitioner has said. The petitioner has also questioned the timing of the movie, it being released just months before country goes to general elections, and apprehended ‘political propaganda’ behind the movie.

The PIL demands cancellation of certification by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to the movie terming it ‘defamatory’ and stay its screening till the time matter remains with the court. The movie is based on former PM’s media adviser Sanjay Baru’s book.

First Published: Jan 09, 2019 10:35 IST