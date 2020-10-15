The White Tiger: Priyanka Chopra, Rajkummar Rao, Adarsh Gourav's first pics revealed. See here

bollywood

Netflix has shared the first-look pictures of its upcoming original film, The White Tiger. Based on a Man Booker Prize-winning book by Aravind Adiga, it stars Priyanka Chopra, Rajkummar Rao and Adarsh Gourav.

The White Tiger is directed by Ramin Bahrani of Fahrenheit 451 and 99 Homes fame. Netflix is producing the project in association with Mukul Deora. Priyanka is also serving as executive producer.

Adiga’s book follows the extraordinary journey of a self-made man from tea-shop worker in a village to successful entrepreneur in a big city. Murder, love and deceit become the ultimate price for ambition.

Priyanka wrapped up filming on December 16. She shared a photo on the last day of shoot and wrote, “Happy tired.. but so excited to have wrapped #thewhitetiger. It was such a pleasure to work with the best in the business in every department. The most hard working crew.. and such a delightful cast. Thank you for all your brilliance. I can’t wait to see the finished product and share it with the world.”

Talking about the film, Priyanka had earlier said, “I’m so excited to work with Ramin Bahrani and Netflix to bring Aravind Adiga’s poignant story to cinematic life. When I read the book, I was fascinated with the perspective of the narrative. The story’s portrayal of raw ambition and the extent one will go to to achieve one’s goals is riveting. I look forward to filming this in India this fall, and also working along with Rajkummar for the first time and the wonderful cast Ramin is putting together.”

“I have wanted to make a film of Aravind Adiga’s brilliant novel The White Tiger for over a decade. I am grateful to have the opportunity to work with Mukul Deora, Netflix and such an incredible cast on this project,” Bahrani had said.

