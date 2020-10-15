Priyanka Chopra wants to ‘influx Hollywood with brown people’, calls latest production Evil Eye a big deal

bollywood

Updated: Oct 15, 2020, 22:20 IST

Priyanka Chopra is back with her new release, Evil Eye, produced under her home banner Purple Pebble Pictures and Jason Blum’s Blumhouse Productions. The actor says the project is “a big deal” for her because of multiple aspects, one of which is the ‘two really strong female parts’, played by brown actors: Sarita Choudhury and Sunita Mani.

The actor-producer also loves the mother-daughter relationship portrayed in the film as she herself shares a strong bond with her mother and work partner, Madhu Chopra. “I have a very, very tight relationship with my mother, and I love that mother-daughter relationship,” she said.

Talking to ETonline about the film, she expressed her desire to create opportunities for people like her. She said, “My quest in life, as a producer, is to influx Hollywood with brown people, because we don’t see enough of us. And to be able to do an all South Asian cast in a movie with Amazon and Blumhouse -- who are both powerhouses -- was a dream come true for me.”

“I want to demand leading parts for people who are like me. I want to have girls that look like me... start to be on the poster of a movie. It’s my greatest joy and honor to be able to create opportunities where I didn’t have them,” she added.

Evil Eye is based on best-selling Audible Original production from writer Madhuri Shekar. Directed by Elan Dassani and Rajeev Dassani, the story follows a seemingly perfect romance that turns dark when a mother becomes convinced her daughter’s new boyfriend has a sinister connection to her own past.

Besides Sarita and Sunita, the movie also features Omar Maskati and Bernard White. The Hindustan Times review of the film read, “It’s an interesting idea, but hardly milked to its full potential. As it stands, Evil Eye needed to be at least 30% worse, or 30% better, to truly be described as a ‘good movie’. The scariest thing about it is watching non-desis speak ‘Hindi’.” It released on Amazon Prime Video this month.

