There won’t be much of a celebration this birthday for Shriya Pilgaonkar

bollywood

Updated: Apr 24, 2020 22:01 IST

Shriya Pilgaonkar turns a year older today and this year, her prayer and wish this birthday is for “all of us all to overcome the pandemic”. “The last three birthdays have been on a set and I have been grateful to be working on my birthday. I am happy and grateful to be home with my family and to be healthy and safe. The pandemic situation has made me realise that there are so many basic things we take for granted. There are so many people who are suffering and have it harder. I am aware of the privileges that I have and I did my bit by donating and contributing in my capacity. There won’t be much of a celebration but dad is going to cook a dish for me.”

Prior to the lockdown, Pilgaonkar was shooting and constantly travelling and so the first week was about chilling, spending time with family, reading and watching content. “Doing chores at home takes up a lot of the day and now there is even more gratitude towards all the help we have. I didn’t want a sense of lethargy to kick in so, I took a course on screenwriting which I enjoyed,” she says.

As the pandemic has affected every industry, the Mirzapur actor feels that today people are trying to be creative in their own way. “I enjoyed performing a play online called Lockdown Lovers, produced by Roshan Abbas. We performed it live and that was an experience like no other. We are also working on another series. But I think it will be a while before things get back to normal as priority today is to be safe, so we will have to pull through in these times,” she says.