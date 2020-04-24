There won’t be much of a celebration this birthday for Shriya Pilgaonkar
Making ample use of the lockdown, the House Arrest actor took a screenwriting course online, and even performed a live play online called Lockdown Loversbollywood Updated: Apr 24, 2020 22:01 IST
Shriya Pilgaonkar turns a year older today and this year, her prayer and wish this birthday is for “all of us all to overcome the pandemic”. “The last three birthdays have been on a set and I have been grateful to be working on my birthday. I am happy and grateful to be home with my family and to be healthy and safe. The pandemic situation has made me realise that there are so many basic things we take for granted. There are so many people who are suffering and have it harder. I am aware of the privileges that I have and I did my bit by donating and contributing in my capacity. There won’t be much of a celebration but dad is going to cook a dish for me.”
🌏 An image from pre quarantine days . Every day on this planet feels like we’re taking baby steps in our endeavour to understand it better. Maybe it isn’t even meant to be fully understood. It’s beyond our reach . Humans have spent most of their existence trying to manoeuvre around the Whats , hows , Whys of the universe. Forgetting the basic things - Joy, Kindness, compassion that leads to harmonious synchronicity between every element of nature that fuels the earth. Our sense of entitlement is gradually going to alienate us from our own planet . I’m sure Mother Earth laughs at the concept of an Earth Day , but atleast it gets us to step back and take stalk. We apologize to it for what we have done to it and we thank it for continuing to ground us with grace and mercy. 🙏🏼 #EarthDay
Prior to the lockdown, Pilgaonkar was shooting and constantly travelling and so the first week was about chilling, spending time with family, reading and watching content. “Doing chores at home takes up a lot of the day and now there is even more gratitude towards all the help we have. I didn’t want a sense of lethargy to kick in so, I took a course on screenwriting which I enjoyed,” she says.
Quite bizarre to think that last year this time we were filming House Arrest. Clearly you guys saw it coming @samitbasu @ghoshshashanka @netflix_in 🤭🙃. Hope everyone is still being patient and doing their duty of staying indoors . I say duty because we truly can’t be selfish here. The house arrest must carry on until further notice . I’ve been binge watching and binging 😅🍫And you ? . . #HouseArrest #Netflixoriginal #Throwback #reelandreal #quarantine
As the pandemic has affected every industry, the Mirzapur actor feels that today people are trying to be creative in their own way. “I enjoyed performing a play online called Lockdown Lovers, produced by Roshan Abbas. We performed it live and that was an experience like no other. We are also working on another series. But I think it will be a while before things get back to normal as priority today is to be safe, so we will have to pull through in these times,” she says.