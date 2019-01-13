These unseen wedding pics of Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas are love itself. See them here

Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas got married more than a month back but pictures and videos from their Jodhpur wedding are still much sought-after by their many fans. Since then, they have moved on to hosting multiple receptions, celebrated festivals together with their extended families, gone on family vacations and are currently on their honeymoon in the Caribbeans. However, the excitement continues.

Now, some new pictures from their wedding are out. The couple had two wedding ceremonies, first a Christian ceremony on December 1 followed by a Hindu ceremony the next day. The latest pictures, shared by a well known wedding photographer Jose Villa, are from these two ceremonies.

In one of the pictures, the bride can be seen coming down the stairs as her brothers hold a traditional ‘chadaar’ (sheet) over her head. The resplendent bride has her face covered by a red veil, called a ‘ghunghat’ in Hindi.

In one of other pictures from their ‘white Christian wedding’, the couple can be seen sharing a little moment by their massive, multi-deck wedding cake. In another picture, a traditional Indian architecture pavilion is converted into a wedding podium with white and pink flowers, as Priyanka and Nick say their vows and Nick’s dad Kevin conducts the ceremony. On either sides of it, the bridesmaids and groomsmen stand on the stairs.

In yet another picture, Priyanka and Nick pose with their bridesmaids and groomsmen. What’s more Priyanka has a baby in her arms.

In an exciting new picture, we are given details of their wedding jewellery and shoes. Sharing it, the post says: “@priyankachopra and @nickjonas wedding jewelry by @chopard shoes @jimmychoo wedding planning @motwane.co vintage cufflinks @ralphlauren floral @jenyaflowers.”

A few days ago, photographer Joseph Radik had also shared some beautiful photos.

First Published: Jan 13, 2019 13:39 IST