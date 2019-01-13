These unseen wedding pics of Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas are love itself. See them here
The excitement around Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ wedding refuses to die down. Check out these unseen pictures from their December wedding.bollywood Updated: Jan 13, 2019 13:41 IST
Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas got married more than a month back but pictures and videos from their Jodhpur wedding are still much sought-after by their many fans. Since then, they have moved on to hosting multiple receptions, celebrated festivals together with their extended families, gone on family vacations and are currently on their honeymoon in the Caribbeans. However, the excitement continues.
Now, some new pictures from their wedding are out. The couple had two wedding ceremonies, first a Christian ceremony on December 1 followed by a Hindu ceremony the next day. The latest pictures, shared by a well known wedding photographer Jose Villa, are from these two ceremonies.
In one of the pictures, the bride can be seen coming down the stairs as her brothers hold a traditional ‘chadaar’ (sheet) over her head. The resplendent bride has her face covered by a red veil, called a ‘ghunghat’ in Hindi.
View this post on Instagram
Here comes the bride @priyankachopra about to see her groom @nickjonas for the Indian ceremony. Wedding planning @motwane.co wardrobe @sabyasachiofficial as seen in @people film @calebjordanlee digital image processed using my presets @_fortheloveoffilm to purchase go link in profile. #dvlopfilm
In one of other pictures from their ‘white Christian wedding’, the couple can be seen sharing a little moment by their massive, multi-deck wedding cake. In another picture, a traditional Indian architecture pavilion is converted into a wedding podium with white and pink flowers, as Priyanka and Nick say their vows and Nick’s dad Kevin conducts the ceremony. On either sides of it, the bridesmaids and groomsmen stand on the stairs.
View this post on Instagram
Happy New Year to you and your loved ones!! A highlight for me in 2018 was traveling to India to document @priyankachopra and @nickjonas stunning wedding week. This image was from day 3, the western wedding day. Haute Couture gown and suit @ralphlauren planning @motwane.co brides stylist @mimi grooms stylist @avoyermagyan #jodhpurindia as seen in @people
View this post on Instagram
@priyankachopra and @nickjonas say I do under this beautiful structure in Jodhpur, India in front of 225 guests, while Nicks father @papakjonas conducted the ceremony. Full feature in @people planning @motwane.co wedding design @abujanisandeepkhosla all fashion shown @ralphlauren brides stylist @mimi grooms stylist @avoyermagyan wedding film @calebjordanlee
View this post on Instagram
NickYanka Wedding via @oncueindia ❤️ @priyankachopra @nickjonas @team_pc_ #nickjonas #priyankachopra #nickyanka #nickyankareception #nickyankawedding #bollywood #hollywood #priyankachoprajonas #desigirl #queenofbollywood @nickyankadaily #mrandmrsjonas #priyankaandnick #desigirl #gainfollowers #TB #nickyankareception
In yet another picture, Priyanka and Nick pose with their bridesmaids and groomsmen. What’s more Priyanka has a baby in her arms.
In an exciting new picture, we are given details of their wedding jewellery and shoes. Sharing it, the post says: “@priyankachopra and @nickjonas wedding jewelry by @chopard shoes @jimmychoo wedding planning @motwane.co vintage cufflinks @ralphlauren floral @jenyaflowers.”
A few days ago, photographer Joseph Radik had also shared some beautiful photos.
View this post on Instagram
Here comes the bride! Priyanka and Nick, 2018 Shot for @storiesbyjosephradhik A 100% real moment here, as the bride walked down the grand staircase for the varmala. This is my favorite kind of wedding photo: a real moment that is so picture perfect it almost looks posed. 😁 So much fun working with @stylebyami, @sabyasachiofficial, @hairbypriyanka, @sandeepkhosla and @mickeycontractor during this last event! #realmoments #fearless #love #priyankaandnick #sonyalphain #gmaster
View this post on Instagram
Love, unposed. Priyanka and Nick, 2018 Shot by @mohamedjameer This portrait set up Joe and shot by Jameer is one that you won't find published anywhere other than a wedding album. Because it's not perfect, a bit blurry, and very dreamy - a lot like what being in love feels like. #love #bride #indianbride #priyankanick
Follow @htshowbiz for more
First Published: Jan 13, 2019 13:39 IST