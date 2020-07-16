e-paper
Home / Bollywood / 'This is so bizarre': Sonam Kapoor questions CBSE's decision to remove chapters on nationalism, secularism

‘This is so bizarre’: Sonam Kapoor questions CBSE’s decision to remove chapters on nationalism, secularism

Sonam Kapoor has questioned the CBSE’s decision to remove certain chapters from the syllabus this year.

bollywood Updated: Jul 16, 2020 14:14 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Sonam Kapoor has weighed in on the CBSE debate.
Sonam Kapoor has weighed in on the CBSE debate.
         

Actor Sonam Kapoor has questioned the Central Board for Secondary Education’s recent decision to remove chapters based on secularism, nationalism, citizenship, democracy and other topics. Sonam called the move ‘bizarre’ in an Instagram post.

“This is bizarre. Some of the most important topics are being left out. How are young minds supposed to form political opinions?,” she wrote. Sonam also shared a news article on the same with her post.

The CBSE’s move is to ‘rationalise’ its syllabus by dropping certain chapters to reduce course load on students in the view of the Covid-19 pandemic. Chapters on secularism, nationalism, federalism, demonetisation, GST, India’s foreign relations with neighbouring countries and citizenship among others, have been dropped. The HRD Ministry maintained that the curriculum has been rationalised while retaining core elements.

Also read: Happy birthday Katrina Kaif: An outsider who became an insider

Other political leaders have also expressed their disappointment at the move. West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee appealed to HRD ministry not to curtail important lessons at any cost.

CBSE secretary Anurag Tripathi said addressed the controversy, saying, “The reduction of syllabus from classes 9 to 12 has been interpreted differently. Contrary to some of the impressions being created, it is clarified that the rationalization of syllabus up to 30 per cent has been undertaken for nearly 190 subjects for the academic session 2020-21 as a one-time measure only.”

Sonam recently flew to London after spending almost three months in India during the coronavirus lockdown. “London I’m back,” the actor wrote, over a video that showed the Thames from above. “So beautiful,” she added, on footage of the landing. Sonam followed it up with several more videos of herself, unpacking food.

