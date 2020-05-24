e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 24, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon celebrate 6 years of their debut film Heropanti, see pics

Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon celebrate 6 years of their debut film Heropanti, see pics

Tigr Shroff and Kriti Sanon took to Instagram to talk about their Hindi film Heropanti, which released six years ago. It also marked their debut in Hindi films.

bollywood Updated: May 24, 2020 13:18 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Heropanti released in 2014.
Heropanti released in 2014.
         

Actors Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon on Saturday took to Instagram to fondly recall their first Hindi film, Heropanti. The film completed six years since its release in 2014.

Tiger wrote on Instagram, posting two pictures -- one with his co-star Kriti and another his producer Sajid Nadiadwala and wrote: “Feels like just yesterday, happy 6 years -- thank you for making me a small part of your journey and blessed to have started it with you all. #6YearsOfHeropanti #SajidNadiadwala @kritisanon @nadiadwalagrandson @wardakhannadiadwala @sabbir24x7.”

 

Kriti too took to Instagram to write about her film and shared the first-ever poster of the film. She said, “#6YearsOfHeropanti This was my first ever bollywood poster that released.. and the feeling was surreal! I woke up earlier than usual, jumped out of bed & ran out to see the front page of the newspaper!! From that day till now— I’m living my dream!

Also read: When Dharmendra broke down during Esha Deol’s vidaai, mother Hema Malini hugged her goodbye. Watch video

She added, “Forever grateful to @nadiadwalagrandson #SajidSir @wardakhannadiadwala & @sabbir24x7 sir for getting me into this magical world of movies.. For giving me the best launch ever.. and @tigerjackieshroff I’m so glad i started my journey with you..happy 6year anniversary Tigy! I absolutely LOVE what i do.. and i just cant wait to be back on a filmset in front of the camera doing what excites me the most- Acting, performing and just BEING! #6YearsOfKritiSanon.”

 

View this post on Instagram

#6YearsOfHeropanti This was my first ever bollywood poster that released.. and the feeling was surreal! I woke up earlier than usual, jumped out of bed & ran out to see the front page of the newspaper!! From that day till now— I’m living my dream! 💖💖 Forever Grateful to @nadiadwalagrandson #SajidSir @wardakhannadiadwala & @sabbir24x7 sir for getting me into this magical world of movies.. ✨🎬🎞🎥 For giving me the best launch ever.. and @tigerjackieshroff I’m so glad i started my journey with you..happy 6year anniversary Tigy!🤗❤️ I absolutely LOVE what i do.. and i just cant wait to be back on a filmset in front of the camera doing what excites me the most- Acting, performing and just BEING! ❤️💃🏻 #6YearsOfKritiSanon

A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon) on

Heropanti was a romantic action film directed by Sabbir Khan featured Tiger and Kriti, alongside Prakash Raj in a supporting role.

Meanwhile, before the first lockdown came into place, Tiger had seen the release of his film, Baaghi 3, in which he was paired opposite Shraddha Kapoor. Kriti too had wrapped up the shoot of her upcoming film, Mimi, where she will be seen playing a surrogate mother. Her last release was Panipat with Arjun Kapoor.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaRBIDelhi PoliceCovid-19Bihar Board 10th result 2020Cyclone AmphanBihar Board 10th Result 2020 Live Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In