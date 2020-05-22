When Dharmendra broke down during Esha Deol’s vidaai, mother Hema Malini hugged her goodbye. Watch video

bollywood

Actor Esha Deol has shared a video of her vidaai ceremony when she bid her parents goodbye after her wedding ceremony. The actor had tied the knot with businessman Bharat Takhtani in June, 2012.

The video shows Esha decked up as a bride as she stands in front of sister Ahana Deol to perform a ritual. Ahana is also seen in colourful traditional wear, holding a handmade straw plate with rice in it. Esha paused for a while and turned emotional as she geared up to leave her mother’s house. She went on to give Dharmendra a tight hug and the veteran actor was inconsolable on watching her leave. He broke down and is seen wiping his tears with a handkerchief.

On the other side, mother Hema Malini goes quiet as she watches the father-daughter duo getting emotional. She quietly gives her a hug. Esha then turns around to take some rice from Ahana and throws it behind her with the other family members collecting the grains. And she finally sits in the car with Bharat to go to his house.

Esha’s voice plays in the video as she says, “I am someone who doesn’t cry easily. When I see that bidai video, I cry, even today, I cried.”

Esha and Bharat are now parents to two daughters: 2-year-old Radhya and 11-months-old Miraya. Her sister Ahana Deol had tied the knot two years after Esha’s wedding. Talking about marrying her best friend, Esha had told Mumbai Mirror in an interview, “I was in Jamnabai Narsee School, Bharat was studying at Learner’s Academy in Bandra. That was one school which had good looking boys in Bandra. We met at the inter-school competition called Cascade which was hosted by my school. I wrote my phone number on a piece of tissue and gave it to him. I had braces back then. I always say he truly loved me with braces on. He found me cute.”

