Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna stuns troll with her savage reply over a comment on ‘doing something’ with her face

Updated: Nov 29, 2020, 11:11 IST

Actor Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna recently tackled a troll online. Far from backing away, she hit right back. The troll had commented on her face and her reply was savage.

The fitness enthusiast took to Instagram Stories to share a screenshot of her interaction with the troll. She not only gave a strong reply but also schooled him on makeup. The person had asked: “You did some with your face? Looks different.” Krishna wrote back, “Dude, everyone thinks I have gotten something done cosmetically. It’s makeup. It’s called overlining the lips. You guys have been with b*tches that look different the night before you wake up with them.”

The troll was clearly stunned by the reply and wrote: “What an answer lol. Nicely done K.”

See their interaction here.

Krishna was recently in news over her breakup with her boyfriend Eban Hyams.. Taking to her Instagram Stories and addressing her many fan clubs, she had said: “All you fan clubs are cute and all. But please stop tagging me in edits with Eban. We aren’t together anymore. So stop associating us. Letting you all know since it was so public.”

The couple had been together for quite a while and often shared pictures. So what went wrong? Eban had shared a cryptic message and had written how “distance should never effect real friendships, It’s always love regardless.”

In May this year, the couple had gone live to celebrate their one-year anniversary of meeting each other. In an interaction with fans, Eban had even hinted at marriage. When a fan asked if Krishna and Eban were married, he had revealed that a wedding was ‘on the cards’. “If we were, we would be wearing a ring, right? But it’s definitely on the cards,” he had said.

Eban had spent most of the lockdown with Krishna at her home in Mumbai. Later, she flew to Australia to spend time with his family and him.

Krishna, meanwhile, has been at her Mumbai home. Her Instagram page has many pictures of her sun-bathing at her residence or exercising in the gym. Her interactions with actor Disha Patani also keeps her in news.

