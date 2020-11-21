e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Tusshar Kapoor on Bollywood’s negative image: The industry has crossed many mountains, isse bhi zyaada dekha hai

Tusshar Kapoor on Bollywood’s negative image: The industry has crossed many mountains, isse bhi zyaada dekha hai

Actor Tusshar Kapoor says the current vilification of the film industry is something that “too shall pass”.

bollywood Updated: Nov 21, 2020, 13:18 IST
Rishabh Suri
Actor Tusshar Kapoor co-produced the recent OTT release Laxmii.
Born and brought up in an illustrious family, with yesteryear star Jeetendra his father, actor-producer Tushhar Kapoor is all praises for the Hindi film industry.

Of late, however there’s been a lot of negativity attached to his workplace. What does he have to say about all that is being said?

“I think it’s a part of the process, given the extraordinary circumstances we are in. These kind of challenges also come, Bollywood ne toh isse bhi zyaada dekha hai. A flood had come once there was a strike, then swine flu, and Covid 19 too, here have been so many mountains Bollywood has really crossed, so many hurdles they have overcome. This is also something that too shall pass,” quips the 43-year-old, whose production, Laxmii released on an OTT platform recently. 

According to him, he doesn’t think there is anything that has ‘damaged’ the industry’s liking in the minds of the audiences. Kapoor adds, “They are still hungry for good entertainment, once something good and worthwhile comes up. You see, the love people have for Bollywood will still be intact.”

The actor, who has been a part of films such as the Golmaal franchise and The Dirty Picture (2011) goes on to give instances where the entire industry united for causes and otherwise, and says challenges are a part of life. “We have always stuck together, right from the time of Hope 86, all industry actors had come together to organise and raise funds then. Now too, when such times come, the industry comes together. The fact that it is so important, is why we have to go through this. It’s just a sign of how loved the industry is. It’s like the strongest voice in the country,” he says.

